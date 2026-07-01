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Sharjah Police unveil new airport uniform to boost readiness

New design enhances comfort, performance and passenger security services

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police unveil new airport uniform during official inspection visit
Sharjah Police unveil new airport uniform during official inspection visit
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has unveiled a new official uniform for airport police personnel as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational readiness, improve workplace conditions and strengthen the quality of security services provided to travellers.

The new uniform was launched by Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, during an inspection visit to the Ports and Airports Department. He was accompanied by Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, along with senior police officials including Major General Dr Ali Ahmed Bualzoud, Director-General of the General Department of Resources and Support Services; Major General Omar Ahmed Bualzoud, Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports; and Brigadier Matar bin Dikhain, Director of the Ports and Airports Department.

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During the tour, bin Amer reviewed the department’s operational readiness and examined the systems and procedures used to deliver security services to passengers travelling through Sharjah’s air gateways.

He also met with employees working in the department, listening to their views, suggestions and development proposals. The discussions focused on ways to further improve the work environment, boost institutional efficiency and support continuous development across various operational areas.

Officials said the inspection reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to strengthening the readiness of its security system while enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers. The initiative aligns with the emirate’s position as a growing international destination for travel and tourism.

A key highlight of the visit was the launch of the newly designed uniform for airport police employees. Developed according to modern standards, the uniform has been tailored to meet the demands of working in airport environments, where personnel often perform long shifts and a wide range of security responsibilities.

The design places particular emphasis on practicality and functionality, incorporating high-quality materials that provide comfort, flexibility and ease of movement while on duty. At the same time, the uniform preserves the visual identity of Sharjah Police, ensuring a professional and unified appearance across the force.

According to Sharjah Police, the new attire is expected to enhance employee preparedness and support more efficient performance of security duties throughout airport operations.

The launch is part of Sharjah Police General Headquarters’ wider efforts to modernise the workplace environment, enhance institutional performance, and equip personnel with the tools and resources needed to carry out their duties effectively.

Officials said the initiative aligns with the force’s strategic objectives and strengthens its capacity to deliver advanced security services in line with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and excellence.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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