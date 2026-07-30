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Sharjah Airport rewards passengers for improving travel experience

'Because We Care’ initiative recognises five winners who helped enhance airport services

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Gulf News Report
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Sharjah Airport Authority honours five passengers under its 'Because We Care' initiative
Sharjah Airport Authority honours five passengers under its 'Because We Care' initiative
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Sharjah: Sharjah Airport Authority has honoured five passengers whose suggestions led to improvements in airport services, highlighting the growing role of customer feedback in shaping the travel experience.

The winners were recognised under the Authority’s long-running ‘Because We Care’ programme, an initiative launched in 2009 to encourage passengers to share ideas that help improve service quality and drive continuous innovation. As part of the recognition, each winner received complimentary Air Arabia flight tickets sponsored by the airline.

Airport experience

Now in its 17th year, the programme has evolved into one of Sharjah Airport’s key customer engagement initiatives, enabling travellers to contribute directly to service enhancements while helping the airport adapt to changing passenger expectations.

Dr Ahmed Alhmoudi, Director of the Customer Service Department at Sharjah Airport Authority, said the programme reflects the Authority’s commitment to involving passengers in shaping the airport experience.

“The programme has become a key platform for engaging with passengers and an effective channel for receiving their feedback and suggestions, translating them into tangible improvements across every stage of the passenger journey, from arrival at the airport to departure. This enhances service quality and elevates the travel experience in line with the highest standards of excellence,” he said.

Feedback

Sharjah Airport gathers passenger feedback through multiple channels, including customer satisfaction surveys on its official website and face-to-face interactions conducted by the Passenger Experience team across the airport.

According to the Authority, this comprehensive approach helps identify travellers’ needs, supports continuous service improvements and reinforces its commitment to delivering a seamless airport experience.

Gulf News Report
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Sharjah

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