Zulekha offers integrated care for women

Zulekha Hospital and Medical Centres support women throughout their health journey
Women’s health is a continuous journey that evolves through adolescence, reproductive years, pregnancy, menopause, and healthy ageing. Modern healthcare is increasingly focused on prevention, early detection, and holistic wellbeing rather than treatment alone.
At Zulekha Hospitals and Medical Centres in Dubai & Sharjah, a multidisciplinary team of specialists works together to provide integrated care covering reproductive health, breast care, endocrinology, dermatology, nutrition, aesthetic medicine, and mental health ensuring women receive timely, comprehensive, and personalised care across every stage of life.
Dr Samah Saad Elfadil, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah
What are the key warning signs women should never ignore in reproductive health?
Women should not ignore persistent irregular menstrual cycles, severe pelvic or premenstrual pain, delayed conception despite regular attempts, abnormal vaginal discharge, or unexplained hormonal symptoms such as excess facial hair or nipple discharge. These may indicate conditions like endometriosis, fibroids, infections, or hormonal disorders.
Dr Rabia Bashir, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai
When should women begin planning for pregnancy and regular gynaecological care?
Preconception planning should ideally begin before actively trying to conceive. Regular gynaecological care helps identify silent conditions such as PCOS, fibroids, thyroid disorders, and hormonal imbalances that may affect fertility.
Dr Lina Kouachi, Specialist General Surgeon, Zulekha Hospital Dubai
At what age should breast cancer screening begin, and why is early detection critical?
Breast cancer screening is generally recommended from the age of 40 onwards, or earlier for high-risk individuals. Early detection significantly improves treatment success, allowing for less aggressive interventions and higher survival rates.
Dr Yasmin Hatem, Specialist Endocrinology, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah
How do thyroid disorders and hormonal imbalance impact women across different life stages?
Thyroid disorders can affect women from puberty through menopause, influencing growth, fertility, pregnancy outcomes, metabolism, and energy levels. During reproductive years, they may affect ovulation and conception. In later life, symptoms often overlap with menopause, such as fatigue, mood changes, and weight fluctuations.
Dr Swati Dembala, Specialist Dermatology, Zulekha Medical Centre, Al Khan, Sharjah
What are the most common hormonal skin and hair concerns among women in this region?
Common concerns include acne, pigmentation, melasma, and female-pattern hair loss. These are often linked to hormonal fluctuations, especially androgen imbalance, as well as environmental factors like sun exposure. In many cases, skin and hair changes may be the first visible signs of underlying hormonal issues.
Dr Deepak Chawla, Specialist Plastic Surgery, Zulekha Hospital Dubai
How does aesthetic care contribute to confidence and emotional well-being beyond physical appearance?
Addressing concerns such as ageing signs, facial imbalance, or post-pregnancy changes can significantly improve self-esteem and social comfort. Beyond physical improvement, it often reduces psychological distress related to appearance and enhances overall quality of life.
Ms Michelle Buari, Deputy. Director - Nutrition & Lifestyle Management, Zulekha Hospital Dubai & Sharjah
How does nutrition influence hormonal balance and long-term women’s health?
Balanced intake of proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals supports fertility, pregnancy, and menopause. Poor dietary habits, especially processed foods, can disrupt hormonal balance and increase risks of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
Dr Kariman Rabie Mohamed Mostufa, Specialist Psychiatry, Zulekha Hospital Dubai
How can women identify when stress or emotional changes require professional support?
Women should seek support when stress or emotional changes persist for weeks, affect daily functioning, or interfere with relationships, sleep, or appetite. Warning signs include persistent anxiety, low mood, loss of interest, or difficulty coping with routine responsibilities. Emotional support is especially important during pregnancy, postpartum, or menopause.
To book an appointment with the specialists, call 600 52 4442 or visit