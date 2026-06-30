Your health deserves more than “that’s normal”

Women’s sexual and intimate health is one of the most neglected areas of preventive care in the UAE, and one of the most important. Many women suffer from the recurrent UTIs, vaginal discomfort, low libido linked to hormonal changes, loss of vaginal tightness and changes in appearance following childbirth or with age. But symptoms are left unaddressed for months, sometimes years, because a woman did not know where to go or felt she could not say the words out loud.