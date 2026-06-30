Your health deserves more than “that’s normal”

HealthHub Clinics is redefining women’s healthcare in Dubai
Somewhere between a packed work schedule, school runs, and the relentless pace of modern life in Dubai, women make a quiet, dangerous bargain with their own bodies. They push through the pain. They normalise the irregular. They tell themselves they’ll book that appointment next week, and next week never quite comes.
At HealthHub Clinics, Al-Futtaim Health’s network of over 12 community clinics across Dubai, we built our entire model to break that cycle.
When pain is not “just your period”
One of the most common things women say when they finally sit down with one of our specialists is ¬ “I thought it was normal.” Painful periods. Chronic pelvic discomfort. Bloating that derails a working day. Irregular cycles dismissed for years. None of this is something to simply endure.
Conditions like endometriosis, PCOS, and uterine fibroids are among the most underdiagnosed in women’s healthcare, not because they are rare, but because women have been conditioned to minimise their own symptoms for too long. PCOS alone affects 1 in 10 women globally. Endometriosis takes an average of 7-10 years to diagnose. Our gynaecology and family medicine specialists take a whole-body approach, hormonal assessments, imaging, personalised management plans, because early intervention is not alarmist. It is life-changing.
Women’s sexual and intimate health is one of the most neglected areas of preventive care in the UAE, and one of the most important. Many women suffer from the recurrent UTIs, vaginal discomfort, low libido linked to hormonal changes, loss of vaginal tightness and changes in appearance following childbirth or with age. But symptoms are left unaddressed for months, sometimes years, because a woman did not know where to go or felt she could not say the words out loud.
These are not vanity concerns. They are clinical ones. Changes in intimate health affect quality of life, relationships, and emotional well-being in ways that deserve the same medical attention and respect as any other condition.
At HealthHub, our clinicians provide confidential, non-judgmental consultations covering the full spectrum of women’s intimate health, from hormonal management of low libido to addressing physical changes in vaginal tone and appearance, recurrent infections, contraceptive counselling, and conditions that conventional treatment has not resolved. Our approach is rooted entirely in clinical care and deep respect for every patient’s dignity and comfort.
We believe that no woman should suffer in silence because the conversation felt too difficult to start.
For women navigating pregnancy, planned or complicated, expert care makes all the difference. HealthHub supports women through the full maternal journey: preconception assessments, high-risk pregnancy monitoring, gestational diabetes management, and postnatal check-ins that go well beyond the standard six-week visit. We understand that the postpartum period is one of the most physically and emotionally demanding of a woman’s life, and we show up accordingly.
With clinics in Arabian Center, International City, Festival City, JVC, Al Qusais, Al Nahda, Barsha Heights and more, HealthHub sits inside the communities where Dubai’s women actually live. Not behind a referral. Not a 45-minute drive away. Right there, accessible on a busy Tuesday, not just a cleared calendar.
We know the biggest barrier to women’s healthcare is not awareness. It is time. So we removed that barrier on purpose.
Platinum-accredited by Accreditation Canada. 150+ licensed healthcare professionals. 12+ locations across Dubai. Backed by Al-Futtaim Group’s 90-year legacy of trust.
Your life is precious, and your health is where everything else begins.
Book at healthhubclinics.com
or through the HealthHub app.
Toll-free: 800 2344
Al-Futtaim Health | Part of
Al-Futtaim Group