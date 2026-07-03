Aster women's health webinar to spotlight care across every stage of life

“A webinar like Her Health Decoded is the need of the hour, as we all know that a woman’s health journey is never confined to one straight line. It is a progression of events that shifts and evolves through adolescence, the reproductive years, pregnancy, and menopause. Even though the phases are the same, the experience of each of these phases is different for every woman. Healthcare cannot work as a one-size-fits-all model; it requires a personalised, life-stage approach that focuses not just on treating illness, but on nurturing long-term health, happiness, and longevity.”