Aster women's health webinar to spotlight care across every stage of life

Doctors from Aster will discuss preventive care, hormonal health and healthy ageing
Women’s health needs change through every stage of life, from adolescence and the reproductive years to pregnancy, menopause and healthy ageing. Each phase brings different health priorities, making regular screenings, preventive care and timely medical support essential for long-term well-being.
To encourage informed conversations around these issues, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, in association with Gulf News, is hosting Her Health Decoded tomorrow from 5pm to 6.30pm. The webinar is part of Aster’s Care for Her initiative, which focuses on personalised healthcare for women at every stage of life.
The discussion will examine the health priorities women should be aware of as they grow older, covering topics such as reproductive health, pregnancy, menopause, preventive screenings, nutrition, mental well-being and lifestyle choices that contribute to better health over the years. The session will also look at how early diagnosis and personalised treatment can improve outcomes and quality of life.
The webinar will bring together a panel of specialists from Aster Hospitals & Clinics, including Dr Keya Rahul Shivadey, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinics, Business Bay; Dr. Somayeh Shamsaei, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinics, JLT; Dr. Clyde Resol, General Medicine at Aster Clinics, Muteena; and Dr. Caroline Alphine Jenitha, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
Drawing on their clinical experience, the doctors will discuss common health concerns women face at different stages of life, explain when to seek medical advice, outline the screenings that should not be missed and answer questions from participants during the live session.
Designed for women of all ages, as well as family members and caregivers, the webinar aims to provide practical, evidence-based information to help participants make better decisions about their health and understand the importance of preventive care throughout life.
Dr Jenitha says a webinar like Her Health Decoded comes at a crucial time, highlighting that women’s health journeys require a more personalised approach.
“A webinar like Her Health Decoded is the need of the hour, as we all know that a woman’s health journey is never confined to one straight line. It is a progression of events that shifts and evolves through adolescence, the reproductive years, pregnancy, and menopause. Even though the phases are the same, the experience of each of these phases is different for every woman. Healthcare cannot work as a one-size-fits-all model; it requires a personalised, life-stage approach that focuses not just on treating illness, but on nurturing long-term health, happiness, and longevity.”
She adds that the aim of the webinar is to help women gain a deeper understanding of their health needs across life stages and the importance of preventive care and early awareness.
“The motto behind this webinar is based on the hope that women will take away a deeper understanding of how to care for their unique health needs at every stage, including navigating maternal health, understanding menopause, and knowing the essential heart, bone, and cancer screenings they need. Aster would like to see every woman leave the webinar determined to look after herself, feeling understood and genuinely cared for more than ever.”
Register now to attend the webinar.