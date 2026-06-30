Care for Her: A lifelong focus on prevention, wellness and women’s health

Aster Hospitals & Clinics offers personalised care for every transition
A woman’s health journey is shaped by a series of significant life transitions, each bringing unique physical, emotional, and hormonal changes. From adolescence and the onset of puberty to the reproductive years, pregnancy, motherhood, perimenopause, and menopause, women experience evolving healthcare needs that require timely attention and specialised support.
Yet, many of these life stages are often overlooked or misunderstood. Adolescent girls may struggle with hormonal changes, menstrual health concerns, and nutritional needs without adequate guidance.
During the reproductive years, women navigate fertility, family planning, pregnancy, and postpartum health, often balancing multiple responsibilities alongside their own well-being.
As women approach perimenopause and menopause, symptoms such as hormonal fluctuations, sleep disturbances, mood changes, and long-term health risks can significantly impact quality of life. Across every stage, access to preventive care, regular screenings, and expert medical advice plays a critical role in promoting better health outcomes and overall well-being.
Recognising that women’s healthcare needs are not static but continuously evolve throughout life, Aster Hospitals & Clinics has introduced Care for Her — a comprehensive wellness initiative designed to support women and girls through every phase of their health journey.
The programme brings together preventive care, specialised expertise, advanced diagnostics, and personalised support to help women make informed decisions about their health.
Whether it is guiding adolescents through early health milestones, supporting women during their reproductive years, providing care through pregnancy and motherhood, or helping them navigate menopause and healthy ageing, Care for Her offers a holistic and coordinated approach to well-being.
More than a healthcare programme, Care for Her is Aster Clinics & Hospital’s commitment to ensuring that every woman has access to the knowledge, care, and support she needs to thrive at every stage of life.
Adolescence is one of the most important developmental phases in a young girl’s life, characterised by rapid physical growth, hormonal changes, and emotional development.
The Adolescence Clinic provides specialised, age-appropriate care in a safe and supportive environment, offering guidance on menstrual health, puberty related concerns, nutrition, and lifestyle habits.
“Adolescence is often when young girls experience their first interaction with healthcare beyond routine childhood visits. Questions around puberty, menstrual cycles, physical development, nutrition, and emotional well-being are common, yet many girls hesitate to seek guidance.
At Aster, we create a safe and supportive environment where young girls and their families can access age-appropriate care, helping them navigate this important phase with confidence and clarity,” says Dr Suma Thomas, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens.
During the reproductive years, women navigate fertility, family planning, pregnancy, and postpartum health, often balancing multiple responsibilities alongside their own well-being. Care for Her provides access to specialists who understand these complexities and deliver evidence-based care tailored to individual family-planning and maternal needs.
“Reproductive health is not defined by a single stage of life. It begins with understanding one’s body, continues through the reproductive years, and evolves with changing health needs over time. Regular gynaecological consultations, timely screenings, and awareness of menstrual and hormonal health empower women to make informed decisions and seek support when needed.
The goal is not simply treatment but building a lifelong partnership in health,” says Dr Indira Venkataraman, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Clinic, Muteena.
Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is a common yet frequently misunderstood endocrine disorder that requires early intervention to protect long-term metabolic health.
“Many women assume PMOS begins and ends with irregular periods, but the condition can have far-reaching effects on metabolic health, weight management, skin health, and emotional well-being. What I often tell my patients is that PMOS is not something to fear; it is something to understand. The earlier we identify it, the better we can help women manage symptoms and reduce long-term health risks through a combination of medical care and sustainable lifestyle changes,” says Dr Poornima Balagopal, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
Menopause is a natural biological transition, yet it remains one of the most under-discussed phases of a woman’s health journey. Symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood fluctuations, weight changes, and joint discomfort can significantly impact quality of life, while also altering bone and cardiovascular health profiles.
“Too often, women are told to simply put up with the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. In reality, this transition affects everything from your sleep and mood to bone health and overall quality of life. Menopause is not the end of your well-being; it is the beginning of a new chapter that deserves dedicated care. You do not have to navigate these changes alone. At Aster’s specialised Menopause Clinics, we provide the expert support, personalised guidance, and comprehensive care you need to manage symptoms confidently and continue leading an active, healthy life,” says Dr Fatima Safa, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Hospital, Qusais.
From puberty and menstrual health to PMOS, pregnancy, perimenopause, and menopause, hormones influence everything from metabolism and energy levels to bone health and overall well-being.
“As an endocrinologist, I often see women seeking answers to symptoms they have been living with for years — unexplained weight changes, fatigue, irregular cycles, or metabolic concerns.
“These are not issues that should be ignored. Through initiatives like Care for Her, women can access timely evaluations, preventive screenings, and specialist support that help identify concerns early and promote healthier outcomes throughout life,” says Dr Kingini Bhadran, Specialist Endocrinologist, Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus St).
A woman’s health journey is deeply emotional as well as physical. Major life transitions, career demands, and caregiving responsibilities can all influence mental well-being, yet conversations around emotional health are often delayed. “Women frequently prioritise the well-being of those around them while putting their own emotional needs last.
Anxiety, stress, mood changes, sleep disturbances, and emotional fatigue can affect quality of life at any age. Seeking support is not a sign of weakness; it is an important part of self-care. Care for Her recognises that true well-being includes mental health, ensuring women have access to the support and guidance they need to thrive emotionally as well as physically,” says Dr Sudhanthira Devi Ramdoss, Specialist Psychiatrist, Aster Hospital, Quasis.
Care for Her has been designed to make healthcare more accessible, coordinated, and comfortable by placing women at the centre of their care journey.
• Dedicated coordinators for her: Navigating healthcare can sometimes feel overwhelming, particularly when multiple consultations, screenings, or follow-up appointments are involved. Dedicated coordinators serve as a single point of contact, helping women schedule appointments, coordinate services, and access a smoother, more reassuring experience.
• Curated and guided healthcare journeys: Whether seeking preventive screenings, support during adolescence, fertility guidance, or menopause care, the programme offers a structured and personalised pathway to ensure women access the right specialists at the right time.
• Concierge and support services: Through concierge and assistance services, women receive additional support that simplifies their clinical experience, allowing them to focus entirely on their health and well-being.