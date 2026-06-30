Care for Her: A lifelong focus on prevention, wellness and women’s health

“Too often, women are told to simply put up with the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. In reality, this transition affects everything from your sleep and mood to bone health and overall quality of life. Menopause is not the end of your well-being; it is the beginning of a new chapter that deserves dedicated care. You do not have to navigate these changes alone. At Aster’s specialised Menopause Clinics, we provide the expert support, personalised guidance, and comprehensive care you need to manage symptoms confidently and continue leading an active, healthy life,” says Dr Fatima Safa, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Hospital, Qusais.