New Aster initiative aims to transform women’s healthcare in UAE

The programme provides tailored medical support through every stage of a woman’s life
Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has launched a new women’s health programme in the UAE aimed at supporting women through every stage of their lives, from their teenage years to menopause and beyond.
The healthcare group has introduced ‘Care for Her’ by Aster Hospitals & Clinics and ‘Elle by Medcare’, a premium version of the programme offered through Medcare’s network across the UAE.
The initiative brings together preventive care, early diagnosis, specialist consultations and long-term wellness support under one umbrella, creating what the company describes as one of the region’s most comprehensive women’s healthcare programmes.
Speaking about the launch, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said many women struggle to find the right medical guidance while balancing work, family responsibilities and busy lives.
“In today’s fast-paced world, many women delay seeking the right care because they lack proper guidance or support,” she said.
She added that the programme aims to build a connected network of doctors and specialists who can support women through different life stages, whether it is a mother helping her teenage daughter through adolescence, a woman navigating pregnancy or someone dealing with menopause.
“Women are natural decision-makers. Looking after their health is an extension of that strength. This programme is about helping women better understand their bodies, make informed decisions and support the women around them,” Moopen said.
The programme follows an age-based model and focuses on four key stages of a woman’s life: teens and twenties, young adulthood, perimenopause and menopause.
Each stage includes tailored screenings, specialist consultations and treatment plans that address physical, hormonal, emotional and metabolic health needs.
Services include hormone replacement therapy, mental health counselling and specialised care for thyroid conditions, reproductive health, sexual wellness and metabolic disorders.
‘Care for Her’ will be available at Aster Hospital in Al Mankhool and Al Qusais, along with several Aster Clinics across Dubai, including Bur Dubai, Muteena, Discovery Gardens, Arabian Ranches and Al Khail.
Meanwhile, ‘Elle by Medcare’ will offer a more personalised experience through Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Hospital Sharjah, Medcare Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital and selected Medcare Medical Centres.
Women enrolled in the programme will begin with a consultation led by a gynaecologist before being referred to experts in fields such as endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, internal medicine and mental health, depending on their needs.
As part of the initiative, Aster DM Healthcare will also open dedicated Adolescence and Menopause Clinics, focusing on two stages of women’s health that often receive limited attention.
The company said these specialised clinics will provide safe spaces for education, early intervention and long-term health planning.
Aster believes women’s health should not be treated as a series of isolated medical issues but as a continuous journey that evolves with every stage of life. Through this programme, the group hopes to bridge a major gap in the healthcare system by offering women structured, personalised and lifelong care.