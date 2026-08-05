From reactive care to proactive futures: The growing role of genetic counselling in shaping fertility care in the UAE

Within the Gulf region, these conversations carry even greater significance. The World Health Organisation’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office has highlighted the comparatively high prevalence of inherited blood disorders, including thalassaemia and sickle cell disease, across parts of the region. Regional genetic factors can also increase the likelihood of certain autosomal recessive conditions. National premarital genetic screening helps identify carriers and at-risk couples early, supporting informed reproductive decision-making, while newborn screening enables early diagnosis and timely intervention. In this context, fertility services and genetic counselling play an important role in helping families better understand inherited risks and explore appropriate reproductive options. However, IVF with preimplantation genetic testing does not replace premarital, prenatal, or newborn screening, or specialist follow-up. Rather, these measures work together as part of a comprehensive reproductive care