SEHA’s Corniche Fertility Centre deploys AI embryo selection to boost IVF success across PureHealth network

The advantages of this technology are multiple. For patients, it maximises the chances of achieving pregnancy while improving overall efficiency of care. For embryologists, it improves workflow as it eliminates the need for manual morphokineticanalysis, and for the centre as a whole, it provides consistent, high-quality objective evaluations. Importantly, it also reduces time to pregnancy by prioritising the most viable embryos in the first transfer cycle, minimising emotional stress and the need for repeated procedures.