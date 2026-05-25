SEHA’s Corniche Fertility Centre deploys AI embryo selection to boost IVF success across PureHealth network

New AI tool ranks embryos by implantation potential using time-lapse imaging
SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced a new collaboration between SEHA’s Corniche Fertility Centre and Vitrolife to implement Vitrolife’s iDAScoreAI solution through the EmbryoScope time-lapse system. This marks the first deployment of such technology within the PureHealth network, supporting enhanced embryo assessment and improved pregnancy outcomes.
By utilising iDAScore, SEHA’s Corniche Fertility Centre has enhanced objectivity, consistency, and precision in its selection of embryos, thereby developing automated systems based upon data. The iDAScore system utilises a vast amount of data from previously analysed embryos with known implantation success and clinical pregnancy outcomes, generating a score that ranks embryos from highest to lowest potential based on their complete sequential time-lapse image development.
The advantages of this technology are multiple. For patients, it maximises the chances of achieving pregnancy while improving overall efficiency of care. For embryologists, it improves workflow as it eliminates the need for manual morphokineticanalysis, and for the centre as a whole, it provides consistent, high-quality objective evaluations. Importantly, it also reduces time to pregnancy by prioritising the most viable embryos in the first transfer cycle, minimising emotional stress and the need for repeated procedures.
Dr. Zahraa Alyahyaee, Embryology Lab Manager at SEHA’s Corniche Fertility Centre, said: “The single most critical decision in the embryology lab is selecting the embryo most likely to implant successfully. By combining our team’s expertise with the power of AI, we can provide patients with a faster, more reliable and personalised pathway to parenthood. We are not simply adopting a new tool; we are embracing a new methodology.”
By incorporating AI into fertility treatment protocols, SEHA’s Corniche Fertility Centre demonstrates its dedication to remaining innovative and providing leadership in the field of personalised medicine. SEHA’s Fertility Services continues to play a pioneering role in the UAE by offering patient access to the latest evidence-based technologies and helping set a new benchmark for embryology and IVF services.