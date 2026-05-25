Best Life Fertility Center in UAE achieves EIAC accreditation for IVF quality standards

This highlighting the importance of quality standards in fertility care
Best Life Fertility Center has received accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC), marking an important milestone in its commitment to clinical excellence, laboratory quality, and patient safety in the UAE. The achievement reflects the increasing focus on internationally recognized standards among patients seeking IVF treatment in Dubai, particularly in areas related to laboratory quality, transparency, and evidence-based care.
The accreditation confirms compliance with internationally recognized standards, including ISO 15189 for medical laboratories. EIAC, the official accreditation authority in Dubai, assesses healthcare laboratories against global benchmarks with a strong focus on quality systems, operational consistency, and testing accuracy.
In fertility treatment, laboratory standards play a critical role in patient outcomes. From embryo culture environments and incubation systems to specimen handling procedures and quality control measures, every stage requires careful monitoring and strict protocols. The accreditation reflects Best Life Fertility Center’s continued efforts to maintain high laboratory standards aligned with international best practices.
In recent years, fertility care in the UAE has seen significant growth as more couples and individuals explore advanced reproductive treatment options. At the same time, awareness among patients regarding quality and compliance with regulatory requirements has also increased. Patients today are more educated about the nature of healthcare delivery and seek out clinics with internationally recognized standards that provide safe, consistent, and accountable assistance throughout their fertility journey.
Best Life Fertility Centre provides many types of reproductive health services, including IVF (in vitro fertilization), ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), fertility assessments, embryo freezing, fertility preservation, and male/female fertility support services. While ensuring all treatments are based on current evidence, the center provides each patient with a customized treatment plan that meets all of the specific medical needs of that patient and can be tailored to meet their fertility goals.
The clinical team is led by Dr. Mazen Dayeh, a highly experienced specialist in reproductive medicine known for his patient-focused approach and extensive expertise in fertility care in Dubai. He completed his primary medical qualification at Saint Petersburg I.P. Pavlov State Medical University in Russia and later earned a PhD from the Russian Academy for Medical Sciences. His clinical approach emphasizes ethical medical practice, structured treatment protocols, and individualized patient care.
According to the center, the EIAC accreditation represents part of its broader commitment to continuous improvement across both clinical and laboratory operations. The center stated that maintaining internationally benchmarked systems helps strengthen patient confidence while supporting consistent standards across fertility treatments and laboratory procedures.
The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional destination for specialized healthcare, particularly in areas such as reproductive medicine and fertility treatment. With regulatory authorities placing greater focus on healthcare quality and accreditation standards, clinics across the sector are increasingly adopting internationally recognized frameworks to enhance patient care and clinical outcomes.
Best Life Fertility Center emphasized its commitment to continuing investments in clinical systems, laboratory quality, and international best practices to further support patients throughout their fertility journey.