It is considered one of the highest global recognitions in human research protection
PureHealth has received full accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs for its SEHA and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City entities, marking a key step in strengthening clinical research in the emirate.
The accreditation, awarded for a three-year term, is considered one of the highest global recognitions in human research protection. It confirms that both entities meet strict international standards for ethics, safety and oversight in clinical studies.
The research work of SEHA and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is carried out under the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre, which brings together clinical research across 16 hospitals, primary care centres and laboratories in Abu Dhabi.
Officials said the centre currently supports more than 200 active studies, covering early and advanced clinical trials, as well as research that links lab findings to patient care.
This is supported by a unified governance system that helps ensure quality and consistency across all research activities.
The AAHRPP accreditation is based on a detailed review process that goes beyond basic regulatory requirements. It looks at how institutions protect participants in research and maintain high standards in study design and delivery.
With this recognition, PureHealth joins a select group of institutions worldwide that meet these standards, further supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a growing centre for healthcare research.
Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, said the achievement reflects the group’s efforts to build a strong and reliable research system.
“PureHealth has built a globally competitive clinical research platform operating at high international standards. This recognition highlights the strength of our governance and supports Abu Dhabi’s role in research and life sciences,” she said.
Experts say such accreditation plays an important role in attracting global clinical trials, as research sponsors often look for institutions that meet recognised ethical and operational standards.
By meeting these requirements, PureHealth is expected to strengthen its position as a regional partner for advanced and complex clinical studies.
Elyse Summers, President and CEO of AAHRPP, said the organisation welcomed PureHealth into its network of accredited institutions.
“PureHealth has shown a strong commitment to standards that protect the safety and wellbeing of people taking part in research,” she said.
Officials said the accreditation supports the emirate’s wider healthcare strategy, which focuses on research, innovation and improving patient outcomes.
As Abu Dhabi continues to invest in life sciences and advanced medical research, achievements like this are expected to help attract more international partnerships and expand research opportunities in the region.
The move also highlights the growing role of clinical research in shaping future healthcare, with a focus on safe, ethical and high-quality studies that benefit patients