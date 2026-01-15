Abu Dhabi: New ‘Golden List’ to speed up pharma trade, improve drug safety

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Customs and the Emirates Drug Establishment have launched a new “Golden List of Pharmaceutical Companies” aimed at speeding up trade flows while strengthening drug safety controls at the emirate’s border ports. The initiative forms part of Abu Dhabi’s push to reinforce supply chains and align customs regulation with international best practices, the authorities said in a statement.

In its first phase, the Golden List includes 31 pharmaceutical companies. Abu Dhabi Customs said the companies will benefit from simplified customs procedures, enhanced transparency measures and facilitations that streamline shipments across ports of entry. These include automatic shipment accreditation by registration authorities and accelerated release and clearance procedures within what officials described as an “invisible customs ecosystem.”

Officials said the programme seeks to balance facilitation of pharmaceutical shipments with strict regulatory oversight, while supporting the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision and national goals on health innovation and sustainability. The scheme is designed to enable faster movement of medicines and pharmaceutical inputs without compromising compliance or safety standards.

Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the programme demonstrated close institutional coordination between regulatory bodies. She said it would enhance pharmaceutical security, support continuity of supply chains and raise the competitiveness of the national drug sector while encouraging investment in high value-added pharmaceutical industries.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said the Golden List reflected the importance of partnerships between local and federal authorities and the private sector. He said the initiative would improve the efficiency of the regulatory environment in line with international standards and allow trusted companies to access flexible customs pathways without weakening safety or compliance requirements.

The authorities said the launch supports Abu Dhabi’s strategic role in the UAE’s health security framework and strengthens its position as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals. Abu Dhabi accounts for about 27% of the UAE’s total pharmaceutical production, according to the statement, giving the emirate a central role in national supply resilience.

Officials said the scheme would continue to expand as authorities work with industry to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role in regional and global pharmaceutical supply chains. They added that the initiative is intended to support sustainable economic development objectives while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution.

Companies seeking inclusion in the Golden List must meet several criteria, including a strong record of customs compliance with no major violations. Other requirements include effective internal control and risk management systems, technical readiness to work with registration authorities and full compliance with the regulatory frameworks of the Emirates Drug Establishment.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.