The UAE has formalised a Federal Decree-Law covering the oversight of veterinary medical products alongside the regulation of veterinary pharmaceutical entities. This legislative step introduces a framework intended to preserve animal health, secure the food supply, and promote public health standards. Within its scope lie systems for the administration, authorisation, production, and distribution of veterinary medicines, drawing upon international benchmarks. The law addresses an extensive array of materials, from veterinary biological compounds and injectable additives to raw ingredients, medical apparatus, veterinary-specific genetically modified organisms, as well as substances classified as controlled.

Rules for the National Policy on the Strategic Reserve of Veterinary Medicines appear in the text. One notable measure grants permission, under specified oversight, for manufacturers to loan or transfer certain materials — such as solvents or carriers — to one another for the first time. A dedicated accelerated approval track now exists to expedite market entry for therapeutically advanced products, while the law sets out extensive instructions for the management of banned and limited-use substances.

This legislation introduces standardised protocols for licensing, auditing, and inspections and integrates national information systems with statutory requirements for medical and pharmaceutical establishments. It details sanctions applicable in case of non-compliance and establishes procedural standards for monitoring committees. Entities impacted by the Decree-Law have a compliance window of up to one year following enactment, with possible extension by a decision of the cabinet.

