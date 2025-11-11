GMU’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program earns CAA initial approval

Announcing the new initiatives, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, shared plans that reflect both scale and intent. “Thumbay Veterinary Clinic is already open in Muwaileh, Sharjah. Construction for Thumbay Veterinary Hospital in Thumbay Medicity is set to commence soon, and is expected to be in operation by September 2027. Thumbay Farm for large and small Animals, Thumbay Vetrinary Lab. Thumbay Vetrinary Pharmacy & Thumbay Veterinary Clinics in Dubai, Ras al Khaimah and Thumbay Vetrinary Clinical Skills lab setup in dubai are also being launched and will be part of the Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine,” he said.