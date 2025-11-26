GMU Alumni Summit 2025: A night of reflection, recognition, and global reconnection

The Summit affirmed GMU’s belief: students may graduate, but they never truly leave
Gulf Medical University Founded by Dr. Thumbay Moideen brought its global community under one roof last evening as hundreds of graduates from across the world returned “home” for the Alumni Summit 2025 at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. The event turned into a powerful reminder of how far GMU alumni have travelled—professionally, geographically, and in shaping the region’s healthcare landscape.
The night opened with a warm welcome from the university leadership, setting the tone for an evening filled with reflection, pride, and renewed connection. Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, spoke about the university’s expanding global footprint and the growing influence of its alumni network. He highlighted GMU’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration, mentorship, and international engagement, ensuring that alumni remain connected long after graduation.
The summit featured three panel discussions, including a special reunion segment with GMU’s very first two batches—an emotional moment for the university community. Alumni shared stories of their professional journeys, the early days of the university, and how GMU’s training continues to anchor their careers today.
A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 27 GMU ICON Book, commemorating completion of 27 years of GMU, honoring distinguished alumni who have excelled in medicine, research, public health, entrepreneurship, and community impact. Leaders from GMU and the Alumni Association also introduced the university’s rapidly expanding International Alumni Chapters, now active across the US, UK, India, Germany, Bahrain, Poland, and more—reflecting GMU’s global reach.
The summit also recognized outstanding achievers through a series of awards and memento presentations to ICONs, chapter heads, panelists, and emerging alumni who have made notable contributions in their fields. The ceremony stood as a tribute to GMU’s culture of excellence and the strong alumni network that continues to grow each year.
A laser show, interactive games, and networking sessions added energy and warmth to the night, giving alumni a chance to reconnect with friends, faculty, and former classmates. The evening ended with a dinner that brought together generations of graduates in an atmosphere of celebration and gratitude.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Omar Nabi, President of the GMU Alumni Association Board, emphasized the importance of building a community that supports one another across borders and specialties. He noted that the Alumni Association aims to strengthen mentorship and create more opportunities for collaboration across GMU’s vast network.
The Alumni Summit 2025 reaffirmed what the GMU community has always believed—students may graduate, but they never truly leave. GMU’s legacy lives on through its alumni who continue to shape healthcare systems worldwide, driven by knowledge, compassion, and the spirit of service that defines the university.
Visit: alumni.gmu.ac.ae for more info
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox