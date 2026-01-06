Beyond nostalgia: The deeper purpose of alumni connection

This generation, caught in the swirl of notifications and curated interactions, seldom pauses to revisit the people and places that shaped them. They rarely go back to rekindle those bonds that once offered comfort, belonging, and continuity. It is not a lack of desire, but perhaps a lack of stillness in their lives - an absence of the reflective moments that allow relationships to take root and thrive. The greatest challenge of our time is helping them rediscover the beauty of connection that lasts, and the grounding power of belonging that comes from genuine, lived relationships.