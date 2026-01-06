Beyond nostalgia: The deeper purpose of alumni connection

How gratitude, belonging and the responsibility to give back shape future generations
In a world that often moves too quickly for reflection, moments of reconnection remind us of where we began - and why it matters. For many of us, our school years marked the foundation of who we would eventually become. The classrooms that sparked our curiosity, the teachers who believed in us, the friendships that shaped our values, and the experiences that helped us discover our strengths - all of these threads are woven deeply into the fabric of our lives.
When alumni return to their alma mater, they do more than revisit familiar corridors; they reconnect with a part of themselves. This connection, rooted in gratitude, carries immense significance - not only for the individual but for the entire institution.
Gratitude is powerful. It inspires us to acknowledge the role that institutions play in our growth and success. The guidance we once received becomes the wisdom we now carry. And when we return, we bring that wisdom back with us. In doing so, we close the circle of learning and open new avenues for future generations.
Staying connected to one’s alma mater is more than nostalgia; it is an act of responsibility. It is a way of honouring the past while investing in the future. Alumni who come back - whether as mentors, speakers, volunteers, or, in rare and cherished cases like mine, as a member of the leadership team - carry with them the ability to influence, uplift, and inspire. They serve as living proof of what education can achieve and what students can aspire to become.
Giving back need not always be grand. Sometimes, it is as simple as offering guidance to a young learner, sharing a personal journey, opening doors of opportunity, or simply being present as a reminder that the values taught within these walls continue to hold meaning beyond them. Every gesture contributes to a legacy of continuity, care, and collective progress.
In today’s world, a sense of belonging has become increasingly elusive for our learners. They navigate a complex landscape where relationships are often wide, but rarely deep. Surrounded by a plethora of virtual connections, young people can find themselves constantly moving from one interaction to the next, without the time or emotional space to nurture bonds that truly matter.
The immediacy and convenience of digital relationships sometimes overshadow the slower, more meaningful process of building lasting connections. As a result, friendships formed in the real world, grounded in shared experiences, trust, and presence, struggle to endure. Places that once held sentimental value become fleeting touchpoints rather than anchors of identity.
This generation, caught in the swirl of notifications and curated interactions, seldom pauses to revisit the people and places that shaped them. They rarely go back to rekindle those bonds that once offered comfort, belonging, and continuity. It is not a lack of desire, but perhaps a lack of stillness in their lives - an absence of the reflective moments that allow relationships to take root and thrive. The greatest challenge of our time is helping them rediscover the beauty of connection that lasts, and the grounding power of belonging that comes from genuine, lived relationships.
Institutions grow stronger not only through the efforts of their staff and leaders but also through the steadfast connections of their alumni. When former students invest their time, their voice, and their experience, they become partners in shaping future generations. It is a role that must be embraced earnestly. In this ever-evolving world, young people need the wisdom of those who walked the path before them.
Ultimately, giving back is an expression of gratitude. It is the recognition that who we are today is in part because of the people, the values, and the environment that once nurtured us. And when we choose to remain connected, we honour that influence by ensuring that the next generation receives the same guidance, the same encouragement, and the same opportunities that once set us on our journey.
As alumni, we carry a quiet but profound responsibility: to keep the flame of learning alive, to inspire those who follow, and to give back to the places that gave us our beginning. In doing so, we do more than preserve memories - we help shape futures.
Sheeba Jojo is Vice-Principal at GEMS Education
