American University Sharjah alumni return to campus, marking 25 years

Graduates gather as AUS celebrates its first cohort and launches new scholarships
Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) held its Alumni Reunion 2026 on Saturday, January 24, at the AUS Main Plaza, bringing graduates back to campus for an evening of networking and community engagement. The event was held under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS.
Sheikha Bodour said: “This gathering is proof that what makes a university is not buildings and campuses, but the community of people who come together in its name to learn and grow together. Being an AUS alumnus means being a partner in the university’s future. The bond remains strong and, as our alumni rise, the university rises with them.”
Organised by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA), the reunion carried the theme “Together We Rise” and marked the 25th anniversary of AUS’ first graduating cohort (Fall 2000 and Spring 2001). Members of the cohort took part in a ceremonial procession, a tribute video and a commemorative photograph with the university president.
A key announcement during the event was the launch of a Graduate-Level Alumni Scholarship, offering eligible alumni the opportunity to pursue a fully funded graduate degree at AUS. Two alumni were selected through a draw: Fatima Alshamsi (BA International Studies, 2021) and Karim Elsadek (BSc Mechanical Engineering, 2023), each receiving a scholarship valued at approximately AED 200,000.
The reunion programme included talks by Dr. Khaled Ghattass, who spoke on positive psychology and decision-making, and Mostafa Salameh, an adventurer who shared experiences from completing the Explorer’s Grand Slam. The evening concluded with a live performance by singer Diana Haddad.
Alumni from different graduating classes participated in networking sessions and affinity spaces designed to encourage interaction across disciplines and generations.
American University of Sharjah was founded in 1997 and currently offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across architecture, arts and sciences, engineering and business.
