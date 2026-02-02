Sport helps University of Sharjah reconnect alumni as graduates and faculty unite
The University of Sharjah has launched the Alumni Association Football Cup, bringing together graduates from across the University in a celebration of sport and community spirit.
Organised by the Alumni Association in collaboration with the Sports Activities Section at the Deanship of Student Affairs, the tournament features 13 teams representing alumni from different colleges and disciplines, alongside a team of faculty members. The opening ceremony took place at the University’s sports stadium, where the first matches kicked off in the presence of Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.
In his opening address, Prof. Agamy described alumni as a vital extension of the University’s mission in society, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining strong and lasting ties with graduates. He noted that the University continues to support its alumni through a wide range of academic, professional, cultural, sporting and social initiatives, emphasising that its role extends well beyond graduation to strengthening loyalty and contributing to community development.
Welcoming the participating teams, Prof. Eid Kanaan, Dean of Student Affairs, called on players to uphold the principles of sportsmanship and fair play throughout the competition. He added that the University’s integrated sports facilities reflect its ongoing commitment to engaging alumni and involving them in campus activities and events.
Dr. Amal Al Ali, Director of the Alumni Association Office, said the championship forms part of broader efforts to strengthen alumni engagement. She explained that the tournament provides an opportunity for graduates to reconnect with campus life and learn more about the growing range of services and programmes tailored to their needs.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Mohammed Al Hammadi, a member of the Sharjah Consultative Council and a University of Sharjah alumnus, along with vice chancellors, college deans, and a large turnout of community members and players’ families, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.
