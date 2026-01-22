Students got a first-hand look at how marine science is carried out in UAE waters
The Environment Agency (EAD) welcomed a group of students from the American University of Sharjah (AUS) aboard its advanced marine research vessel Jaywun, offering them a first-hand look at how marine science is carried out in UAE waters.
Six students took part in the field mission, working alongside EAD scientists and university experts to study coastal and marine ecosystems. The experience allowed the students to move beyond the classroom and take part in real research activities at sea.
Under the guidance of marine specialists from EAD and AUS, the students were involved in fish identification, sampling, and the collection and analysis of water and sediment samples. They were also introduced to the vessel’s onboard equipment and learned how scientific data collected at sea is used to support national environmental monitoring and conservation efforts.
Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Director of the Marine Biodiversity Division at EAD, said the initiative reflects the agency’s focus on building future environmental leaders. She explained that opening EAD’s research platforms to students helps them understand how field data shapes conservation policies and long-term environmental planning.
“By giving students direct access to real research work, we aim to build curiosity and inspire future careers in environmental science, while supporting efforts to protect the UAE’s natural heritage,” she said.
Dr Sandra Knuteson, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Sciences at AUS, described the experience as a valuable learning opportunity for students. She said the mission gave them insight into the daily work of marine scientists and showed how data is used to better understand and protect coastal environments.
She added that partnerships between academic institutions and national entities play an important role in preparing students for future careers, allowing them to develop practical skills and a deeper sense of responsibility towards the environment.
One of the participating students, Zeina Iskandarani, a BSc Environmental Sciences and Sustainability student at AUS, said the trip was a memorable and rewarding experience. She noted that working on board the vessel helped her learn new research tools and techniques while strengthening teamwork and collaboration with fellow students.
Operated by EAD, Jaywun is among the most advanced marine research vessels in the region. It supports studies related to marine biodiversity, water quality, and sediment movement, helping scientists better understand the health of Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystems.
The vessel also serves as a shared research platform for ocean monitoring and for studying the impact of climate change on marine life, both in the UAE and across the wider region.
