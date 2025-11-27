Lessons from a classroom: Why unforgettable teachers inspire curiosity

The most profound discoveries rarely come from what we teach — they come from what we uncover together. Inspirational teachers inspire curiosity. When pupils love the teacher and the teaching style, they invariably fall in love with the subject too. And even years later, when I meet my former pupils, our conversations almost always drift back to classrooms of old, to poetry and prose, to the laughter, debates, and lessons we shared. It leaves me feeling warm, fuzzy, and wonderfully nostalgic. In that shared space — full of curiosity, insight, laughter, and debate — we are all poets. All dreamers. All participants in the strange, beautiful business of being human.