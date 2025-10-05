Investing in teachers is an economic imperative

What is needed is nothing less than a global revaluation of teaching. Governments with the means must treat teacher investment as core national infrastructure, allocating funding with the same urgency as they do for energy, public health, or transportation networks. At the same time, teachers must be accorded the same societal esteem as doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs – the professions they themselves make possible. The UAE is leading the way, having demonstrated its commitment by hosting the 2025 Global Teacher Prize ceremony at its prestigious World Government Summit earlier this year, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, presenting the award in person.