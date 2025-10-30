While racing through life, are you missing the moments that matter?

Now, everyone is perpetually in motion, rushing from one back-to-back meeting to the next, swallowing fast food in a single gulp, inhaling, devouring, wolfing it down like a competitive sport, while creases are etched across brows and bags swell beneath eyes that seldom see sunlight — all courtesy of our modern holy trinity: laptop, TV, phone. Pills are popped to offset ever-depleted energy, and umpteen cups of caffeinated drinks keep vitality dripping like IVs in hospitals. Even words are shortened to acronyms and emoji — but what are we doing with the time saved? Ask around: almost everyone is perpetually exhausted, stress has become a byword, and if you’re successful, you’re stressed. Something doesn’t click, and I don’t think I’m wrong.