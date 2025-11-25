Lithuania's Edge: Leading in life sciences, laser innovations, and ethical AI

Life sciences grow 30% yearly, lasers reach 80 countries, AI leadership in focus
The Lithuanian life sciences sector is growing at an annual rate of 30%, contributing 2.2% to the country’s GDP, and is expected to reach 5% by 2030. The country is recognized for breakthroughs in biotechnology, pharmacology, and biomedicine, including contributions to the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology.
Today, Lithuania has seven universities and seven colleges, supported by 26 R&D centers, including eight dedicated to life sciences, and five science and business valleys to foster innovation.
One of the recent sector breakthroughs was Delta Biosciences’ nearly three-year life sciences mission on the International Space Station (ISS), testing anti-radiation molecules developed in Vilnius.
“With 30% annual growth and over 90% of products exported to key markets like the US, Netherlands, and Germany, our life sciences industry is a proven strategic priority,” says Patricija Reut, Acting Director of Innovation Agency Lithuania, “Lithuania has transformed into an innovator, excelling in gene editing, personalized medicine, and medical devices, supported by a robust IT infrastructure and over 120 life sciences startups. From an enzyme research hub to MedTech and AI, Lithuanian deep-tech ventures continue to secure notable investment.”
Leveraging Lithuania’s progress in deep-tech and digital health, companies are effectively transforming scientific expertise into consumer solutions that are accessible globally, including the UAE. LifeLab1, a licensed medical laboratory based in Lithuania, is leading this charge by specializing in Dried Blood Spot (DBS) testing.
LifeLab1 simplifies access to crucial health data by offering more than just sample analysis; it provides validated self-collection kits. This innovative approach allows individuals to collect blood samples at home, send them easily under normal (no special handling or refrigeration required) conditions, and receive validated quantitative results paired with clear interpretations. The company currently provides ready-to-use tests for key health markers like NAD, vitamin D, HbA1c, and omega fatty acids, among others.
LifeLab1 sees a significant opportunity in the UAE market, which is highly attractive due to its strong focus on longevity, preventive health, and wellness. This focus, combined with a high purchasing power audience seeking scientifically grounded health solutions, makes DBS testing an ideal fit.
By making accurate laboratory results easily accessible, DBS testing helps individuals make informed decisions about supplements and preventive health measures. This year, LifeLab1 is also ready to showcase its innovative approach at the World Health Expo in Dubai.
While Lithuanian life sciences is making Lithuanians proud now, the country’s laser industry has already done that years ago. Lithuania is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to laser manufacturing. The country boasts a self-sustainable laser ecosystem, including over 60 companies, along with 5 research centres and universities that work together to advance world-renowned laser and photonics technologies.
“Lithuania merges its expertise in the deep laser industry, which dates back to 1966, with a quarter of our students still opting for STEM disciplines. Being a small ecosystem is our advantage here. It fosters a strong, trusting community bond between business and academia, allowing us to quickly gather for joint projects and ensuring that education aligns with the sector’s evolving needs,” adds Reut.
The Lithuanian laser ecosystem provides around 2,000 highly skilled jobs and exports 90% of production to 80 countries, including the USA, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. Today, not only businesses but also 96 out of 100 universities globally, as well as world-class institutions such as NASA and CERN, use Lithuanian laser technologies.
For example, Lithuanian Light Conversion, a global leader in femtosecond laser technology, has installed several systems at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) in the UAE. The company views this as a strategic entry point into a rapidly developing research market that is heavily investing in scientific infrastructure and attracting international talent. While the UAE is not yet a major hub for ultrafast laser applications, its increasing emphasis on advanced spectroscopy and research collaboration offers significant potential.
By combining supportive regulations for innovation, solid digital infrastructure, and a growing pool of tech talent, Lithuania also aims to become a regional leader in developing and implementing trustworthy AI solutions.
To help companies adapt to the new EU AI Act, Innovation Agency Lithuania, together with the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, has launched a regulatory AI sandbox – an initiative that enables businesses, particularly SMEs, to test and refine AI systems under real-world conditions.
Through this sandbox, Lithuanian companies can access expert consultations, high-performance computing resources, and the opportunity to pilot innovative products before they receive market certification.
Starting in 2026, companies developing high-risk AI applications will be able to test their products in a supervised environment. This initiative aims to accelerate the responsible implementation of AI in key sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and finance.
“These efforts form part of Lithuania’s broader National AI Strategy, which promotes ethical, human-centric, and sustainable innovation. It reinforces Lithuania’s ambition to become a trusted AI hub in Central and Eastern Europe, while fostering international collaboration with forward-looking markets such as the UAE, where we see significant opportunities for collaboration in developing AI-driven solutions for smart cities, energy, and public services,” says Reut.
While Lithuanian life sciences is making Lithuanians proud now, the country’s laser industry has already done that years ago. Lithuania is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to laser manufacturing. The country boasts a self-sustainable laser ecosystem, including over 60 companies, along with 5 research centres and universities that work together to advance world-renowned laser and photonics technologies. manufacturing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox