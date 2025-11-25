Lithuania: A smart, reliable partner for the Gulf’s food future

Lithuania is a constant participator at the region’s flagship F&B platforms — Gulfood and Gulfood Manufacturing — where GCC buyers source at scale, benchmark innovation, and close deals. (Gulfood is the largest F&B show in the Middle East, drawing thousands of exhibitors and well over a hundred thousand visitors; Gulfood Manufacturing is the region’s central meeting place for food-tech and processing.) In 2026, Lithuania adds the Saudi Food Show to its calendar — Saudi Arabia’s largest F&B trade event — making it even easier for Kingdom-based partners to connect.