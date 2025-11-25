GOLD/FOREX
Lithuania: A smart, reliable partner for the Gulf’s food future

Lithuanian products come with the quality assurance & traceability from the European Union

Lithuania: A smart, reliable partner for the Gulf’s food future

Across the GCC, F&B demand keeps rising — driven by population growth, premium tourism, and a fast-evolving retail/HORECA landscape. For the UAE in particular, long-term resilience still depends on diverse, trusted import partners: around 90% of food consumed in the Emirates is imported, so the market prizes suppliers who are consistent, certified, and innovation driven.

The UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 points the way forward — more local production via technology, diversified sourcing, and better nutrition outcomes — setting a high bar for international partners who want to grow with the GCC.

EAT Lithuania is our promise of exceptional quality, advanced solutions, tasty & trusted products — a concise signal of what Gulf buyers can expect from Lithuania’s food sector.

We combine EU-level quality and traceability with modern food technologies such as freeze-drying, 3D food printing, AI-enabled ag-tech and vertical farming, while staying true to centuries-old culinary traditions and clean raw materials.

In practice, that means a pipeline of products that are safe, certifiable, and built for scale — ready for modern trade, HORECA, and central kitchens across the GCC.

Built for GCC priorities

Aligned with the UAE’s strategy. The UAE is investing to become a world leader in innovation-driven food security — from frontier ag-tech to smart logistics. Lithuanian producers already operate on this wavelength: satellite and IT tools to monitor crops, low-impact processing that preserves nutrition and extends shelf life, and R&D for personalized nutrition formats. This alignment helps distributors and retailers meet both consumer expectations and policy objectives in the Gulf.

EU standards, Gulf-ready. Lithuanian products come with the quality assurance and traceability systems you expect from the European Union. And critically for GCC markets, Lithuanian products entering the UAE are Halal-ready where required, supporting smooth market access and consumer trust.

The UAE’s Halal National Mark framework—administered by the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT)—provides a recognized pathway for compliant products.

What Gulf consumers will taste

  • Clean-label dairy and value-added proteins (cheeses, cultured and high-protein formats).

  • Next-gen snacks & ingredients (freeze-dried fruits/berries/candies, protein snacks, functional ingredients, and powders).

  • Ready-to-eat and frozen solutions (RTE meals, bakery, better-for-you frozen).

  • Beverages and water (soft, functional, and naturally mineralized options).

These are EU-standard portfolios that can be adapted for private label and co-development — from flavor profiles to pack sizes — helping partners differentiate ranges while managing shrink and improving contribution margins.

Why to work with Lithuania

Supply Reliability: A mature export ecosystem serving 150+ markets with stable raw-material access and EU-grade traceability.

Innovation to Margin: Technologies such as freeze-drying, AI-supported processing deliver longer shelf life, consistent quality, and nutrition density that travels well — ideal for the Gulf’s climate and logistics.

Speed to Market: Compact, English-speaking teams and agile product development enable faster briefs and quicker shelf-ready execution.

Partnership Mindset: We focus on multi-year category growth, demand planning, and joint marketing that builds brands or private labels together.

Meet us where the region meets to buy

Lithuania is a constant participator at the region’s flagship F&B platforms — Gulfood and Gulfood Manufacturing — where GCC buyers source at scale, benchmark innovation, and close deals. (Gulfood is the largest F&B show in the Middle East, drawing thousands of exhibitors and well over a hundred thousand visitors; Gulfood Manufacturing is the region’s central meeting place for food-tech and processing.) In 2026, Lithuania adds the Saudi Food Show to its calendar — Saudi Arabia’s largest F&B trade event — making it even easier for Kingdom-based partners to connect.

What to expect at our stands:

  • Product tastings across dairy, snacks, RTE, beverages, and functional ranges.

  • Technical deep dives on shelf-life, logistics, and specification controls for Gulf climates.

  • Halal certification pathways discussion and documentation support.

  • Private-label / co-development conversations tailored to retailers, distributors, and HORECA groups.

The invitation to EAT Lithuania

The Gulf’s F&B sector thrives on trusted supply and constant innovation. Lithuania offers both: clean inputs, advanced processing, and EU-level assurance — delivered by teams who co-create for Gulf tastes and scale.

If you’re a retailer, distributor, foodservice operator, or manufacturer looking for resilient partners and consumer-loved products, Lithuania is ready to build your next growth chapter.

