GCC Customs launch electronic data linkage as part of integration drive

Dubai: The General Administration of Customs has launched the first phase of an electronic linkage project with the GCC Customs Union Authority, in yet another step toward deeper customs integration among Gulf states.
In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency, Customs said the initiative enables the secure electronic exchange of customs declaration data and supporting documents between customs administrations across GCC member countries. The project forms part of broader efforts to unify customs procedures and advance the objectives of the GCC Customs Union.
Implemented through the Gulf network and under strategic initiatives approved by the Customs Union Authority, the system is designed to facilitate intra-GCC trade, improve operational efficiency and enhance readiness in line with approved regulatory frameworks.
Customs said the electronic linkage would help reduce clearance and release times at first ports of entry, improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen audit, verification and risk-management processes. The system is also intended to reinforce customs control, combat violations and protect the national economy while ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
The project aligns with Customs’ wider digital transformation strategy, which focuses on expanding the use of electronic systems, reducing paperwork and improving governance, transparency and service quality for traders and other stakeholders.
Separately, Director General of Customs Yousef Al Nuwaif said facilitating customs procedures must be balanced with maintaining high security standards. He added that improving the working environment and enhancing staff efficiency remain key strategic priorities.
Al Nuwaif made the remarks during inspection visits to the Nuwaiseeb land border customs outlet and Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 5, accompanied by Deputy Director General for Search, Investigation and Customs Outlets Saleh Al Omar. The visits focused on reviewing workflows, assessing operational readiness and monitoring inspection, auditing and technical support systems.
Al Omar stressed the need to continue combating smuggling in all its forms and to strengthen coordination among field departments to ensure effective oversight.
