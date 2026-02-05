AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners launches Strategy Symposium to boost GCC's role as global capital hub

Alexander Wood, Group CEO of AWR Lloyd commented on one of the core themes discussed in the sessions: “The GCC is already the undisputed global capital of sovereign wealth. We see real potential for the GCC to now build on this position to become a global hub also for family offices, private equity, hedge funds, crypto and other ‘alternatives’. The GCC’s Asia and Africa connectivity, and increasingly favourable regulatory frameworks are key factors in this hypothesis. There may also be an opportunity to create a trans-regional network of exchanges for the emerging and frontier markets of the Eastern Hemisphere, with the Gulf as the pivotal hub. Most local exchanges across the hemisphere currently lack liquidity, transparency and depth. AWR Lloyd can advise public sector authorities, family offices, institutional investors and corporates on strategies related to these trends an opportunities. We also have extensive experience advising on best practice investor relations programs and listing strategies”.