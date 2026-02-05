AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners launches Strategy Symposium to boost GCC's role as global capital hub

The symposium brought together investors, corporate leaders, policymakers, and experts
AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners Consultancy LLC (“AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners”), the joint venture between Siraj Holding LLC, part of the Al Otaiba Group, and AWR Lloyd, is pleased to announce the successful hosting of its inaugural closed-door Strategy Symposium under the theme ‘Resilient Value Growth in Asia, the Middle East and Africa’ at the Four Seasons Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 22nd January.
The symposium convened senior investors, corporate leaders, policymakers, and sector specialists to examine the GCC’s role as an emerging ‘Capital of Capital’ and how to drive resilient value creation amid heightened global uncertainty.
Connecting Global Capital for Investment and M&A across Asia, the Middle East and Africa’ examined the GCC’s evolving role as a global capital hub and critical considerations for making investments in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Panellists for the first session included the head of Asia-Pacific investment from one of the Gulf’s leading energy corporates, a founding partner of an Africa-focused private equity firm, a director from the Siraj Holdings group, and the President of Globalscope Partners, Kamal Rungta.
Sustainable Value and the Energy Transition’, focused on the challenges involved in formulating and implementing strategies which can deliver sustainable value growth to shareholders and stakeholders, and which are resilient to potential crises, shocks and extreme technological disruption.
Panellists for the second session included the Chairman of an Asian securities exchange commission, the Chief Analyst of a leading London-based risk consultancy, former CEO of a leading Asia-Pacific energy conglomerate, the former head of business development for AMEA of one of Europe’s largest energy groups, and the managing director for India & West Asia of a major clean energy technology venture.
Both sessions were followed by lively discussion and interactive Q&A with the audience, featuring perspectives from investors, regulators, energy executives, and infrastructure specialists.
Alexander Wood, Group CEO of AWR Lloyd commented on one of the core themes discussed in the sessions: “The GCC is already the undisputed global capital of sovereign wealth. We see real potential for the GCC to now build on this position to become a global hub also for family offices, private equity, hedge funds, crypto and other ‘alternatives’. The GCC’s Asia and Africa connectivity, and increasingly favourable regulatory frameworks are key factors in this hypothesis. There may also be an opportunity to create a trans-regional network of exchanges for the emerging and frontier markets of the Eastern Hemisphere, with the Gulf as the pivotal hub. Most local exchanges across the hemisphere currently lack liquidity, transparency and depth. AWR Lloyd can advise public sector authorities, family offices, institutional investors and corporates on strategies related to these trends an opportunities. We also have extensive experience advising on best practice investor relations programs and listing strategies”.
Mehdi Sethom, CEO of AWR Lloyd Gulf Partners, added: “We were honoured to convene such a high-level and constructive dialogue. The sessions emphasized the complexity and difficulties which GCC players face in making investments and acquisitions across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. AWR Lloyd’s emphasis on customization, discretion, and cultural sensitivity resonates well with many of the corporates and investors active in these regions. Clients also appreciate the depth of AWR Lloyd’s industry expertise, the strength of our local relationships, and the fact that we come with over 25-years of experience”.
Ahmed Bin Khalaf Al-Otaiba, Chairman of Siraj Holding, and Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, Group CEO of Siraj Holding, were notably present at the symposium, underscoring the Group’s strong leadership support and strategic commitment to the event. Their presence reflected Siraj Holding’s continued focus on fostering high-level dialogue around capital formation, resilience, and cross-regional investment across key international markets.
The attendance of the Chairman and Group CEO highlighted the importance placed by Siraj Holding on creating platforms that encourage meaningful engagement among policymakers, investors, and corporate leaders. It also reinforced the Group’s vision of the GCC as a central hub for global capital flows and strategic collaboration, supporting long-term value creation and sustainable growth.
By championing initiatives such as the Strategy Symposium: Resilient Value Growth, Siraj Holding continues to strengthen its position as a forward-looking organisation committed to facilitating constructive discussions on emerging opportunities and challenges across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
Their leadership presence at the event further emphasised the Group’s role in shaping resilient investment strategies and promoting collaborative approaches in an increasingly complex global economic environment.
