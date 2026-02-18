Global Learning Partner Summit shines light on capability building and partnerships

“Our success has never been about just being the biggest; it’s been about our partners,” said Barinder Hothi, Co-founder and Group Managing Director, The Knowledge Academy, setting the stage for the summit’s tone. It was a point speakers touched upon consistently – that ecosystems outperform individuals.

If there was a single thread running through the summit, it was the shift from transactional training to capability-building. As organisations across the region grapple with AI adoption, digital transformation, workforce mobility, and new leadership demands, learning is no longer a peripheral activity. It is fast becoming critical infrastructure.

“This summit is about alignment on market direction, alignment on opportunity, and alignment on how we grow together,” she said. In a world where reskilling and upskilling must happen at speed, collaboration is no longer optional.

That sentiment was echoed by Amrita Hothi, Middle East Sales Manager at The Knowledge Academy, who spoke about how the industry is evolving.

“The partners growing 40-50 per cent year-on-year didn’t add more products or suddenly get better salespeople. They changed when they had the conversation,” she said. Instead of asking clients what training they need right now, successful partners are asking a far more strategic question: What skills will your teams need next year?