Farmak International partners with UNIMED for strategic UAE distribution

The collaboration will boosts distribution via shared expertise and networks
Farmak FZ LLC, the UAE-based regional entity of Farmak International, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC, a leading healthcare distributor and member of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group. The agreement was formally signed during the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai.
The partnership supports Farmak International’s continued development of its commercial presence in the United Arab Emirates and strengthens its local operational framework for upcoming product introductions. Under the agreement, UNIMED will serve as the distribution partner for selected product launches in the UAE.
The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on injectable therapies intended for hospital and critical care settings, aligned with Farmak International’s broader portfolio expansion in sterile injectables and specialized therapeutics.
The agreement was signed by Mourad Ishak Habib Guirguiss, Head of MEA at Farmak International, representing Farmak FZ LLC, and Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, in the presence of senior leadership teams from both organisations.
Commenting on the partnership, Mourad Habib stated: “As Farmak International continues to expand its hospital-focused portfolio in sterile injectables and specialised therapeutics, we require a partner that matches our commitment to quality and patient care. Launching our specialised products with UNIMED allows us to leverage their unparalleled local expertise and the strength of the AlMulla Group’s healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to a successful launch phase for our latest innovations.”
Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, added: “At UNIMED, our mission is to provide the UAE with access to high-quality, innovative treatments. Being selected as Farmak International’s new products pipeline partner is a testament to our robust infrastructure and our heritage as part of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group. By onboarding specialized treatments from Farmak Group, we are not just expanding our portfolio; we are reinforcing UNIMED as the distributor of choice for global manufacturers seeking a trusted gateway to the UAE.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Farmak FZ LLC will continue to lead sales and marketing, regulatory coordination, and portfolio strategy in the UAE. UNIMED will manage end-to-end distribution operations, including warehousing and local supply chain management, ensuring the timely availability of products across healthcare institutions nationwide.
This collaboration reflects Farmak International’s broader strategy of combining centralized portfolio leadership with strong regional entities and established local distribution partners to accelerate access to high-quality pharmaceutical products in key international markets.