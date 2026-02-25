Farmak International partners with UNIMED for strategic UAE distribution

Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, added: “At UNIMED, our mission is to provide the UAE with access to high-quality, innovative treatments. Being selected as Farmak International’s new products pipeline partner is a testament to our robust infrastructure and our heritage as part of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group. By onboarding specialized treatments from Farmak Group, we are not just expanding our portfolio; we are reinforcing UNIMED as the distributor of choice for global manufacturers seeking a trusted gateway to the UAE.”