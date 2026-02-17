How to start a US LLC from UAE: Costs, catches, States that actually make sense

Delaware is the prestige pick. Its Court of Chancery is the gold standard for business litigation, and 81 per cent of US IPOs in 2024 incorporated there, per the Delaware Division of Corporations. But prestige has a price — one that Goldstein says is rarely justified for non-resident founders who aren't raising institutional capital. The filing fee is $90, which sounds modest, until the $300 annual franchise tax arrives every June. For a startup raising venture capital, that’s pocket change. For a UAE freelancer running a one-person consultancy, it’s money spent on a legal brand name the clients will never ask about.