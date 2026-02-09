Modern Pharmaceutical LLC powers the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem with integrated medical solutions

MPC is recognised as one of the UAE’s leading healthcare distributors and service providers, delivering fully integrated solutions across the healthcare value chain. The company brings best-in-class healthcare products and services from around the world into the UAE’s fast-growing healthcare ecosystem through a 360° approach that spans regulatory coverage, market access, medical affairs, marketing and demand creation, and supply chain management, supported by its owned and managed pharmacies and power retail network. MPC operates a strong backbone of advanced logistics, scalable infrastructure, and robust operational systems, serving a nationwide network of over 146 hospitals, 2,000 pharmacies, 62 institutions, 720 retail outlets, 40 wholesale partners, and multiple healthcare platforms.