Modern Pharmaceutical LLC powers the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem with integrated medical solutions

A sharp focus on end-to-end solutions for today’s evolving healthcare needs
As the UAE strengthens its healthcare capabilities and asserts itself as a regional hub for advanced care, the focus is increasingly on integrated, scalable solutions that enhance access, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC) is at the forefront of this evolution, supporting healthcare providers with end-to-end medical solutions designed for today’s dynamic healthcare landscape.
MPC is recognised as one of the UAE’s leading healthcare distributors and service providers, delivering fully integrated solutions across the healthcare value chain. The company brings best-in-class healthcare products and services from around the world into the UAE’s fast-growing healthcare ecosystem through a 360° approach that spans regulatory coverage, market access, medical affairs, marketing and demand creation, and supply chain management, supported by its owned and managed pharmacies and power retail network. MPC operates a strong backbone of advanced logistics, scalable infrastructure, and robust operational systems, serving a nationwide network of over 146 hospitals, 2,000 pharmacies, 62 institutions, 720 retail outlets, 40 wholesale partners, and multiple healthcare platforms.
Within this integrated ecosystem, MPC’s Medical Division plays a central role in enabling healthcare providers with advanced technologies, clinical expertise, and dependable service support. The division ensures consistent access to high-quality medical equipment and consumables, backed by expert consultation, fast delivery, and 24/7 technical and clinical support, including IT integration and training.
MPC’s Medical portfolio spans Radiology and Ultrasound, Operating Theatre Solutions, Central Sterile Services Department, Infrastructure and Projects, Dental Solutions, Medical Consumables, Surgical and Neuro, Cardiology, Laboratory Diagnostics, Ophthalmology, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Education and Simulation, Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants, Audiology and ENT, and Multivendor Services.
The Medical Division delivers value beyond product supply, combining sales excellence, technical support, audiology services, project delivery, market access, and financial solutions to drive growth, expand access, and ensure sustainable adoption of advanced healthcare solutions.
MPC continues to lead the UAE healthcare market as a trusted partner, driving growth, expanding access to advanced medical solutions, and delivering measurable impact for healthcare providers and partners across the region, solidifying its position as a market-leading force in healthcare solutions.
