Adam Vital Hospital partners with Siemens Healthineers to build AI-driven infrastructure for new medical facilities in Dubai

The collaboration advances innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centric care

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Left to Right: Vivek Kanade, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers, Middle East and Africa; Mohammed Omer Nasser, Chief Executive Officer, Adam Vital Hospital; Moussa - Head of Sales, Medical Division, MPC.
Dubai: Adam Vital Hospital has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Healthineers, in collaboration with Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC). The MoU marks the start of a strategic partnership to support the development of next-generation, AI-driven diagnostic infrastructure across Adam Vital Hospital’s new medical facilities in Dubai.

The MoU was signed during the World Health Expo (WHX) at Expo City Dubai, in the presence of senior leadership from Adam Vital Hospital, Siemens Healthineers, and Modern Pharmaceutical LLC (MPC). The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to technological innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centric care delivery, with MPC playing a key role in the local deployment, implementation, and long-term support of Siemens Healthineers’ advanced diagnostic technologies.

As part of the initial phase of this collaboration, Adam Vital Hospital will deploy Siemens Healthineers’ latest MRI platform, the MAGNETOM Flow.Neo, as a cornerstone of its diagnostic ecosystem for upcoming multispecialty medical centers. The platform is designed to support AI-enabled workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver an excellent patient experience.

“This partnership is a strategic milestone for Adam Vital Hospital as we expand our footprint and build future-ready medical facilities in Dubai,” said Mohammed Omer Nasser, CEO of Adam Vital Hospital. “Aligning with Siemens Healthineers, supported by MPC’s strong local presence and expertise, allows us to leverage world-class technology and ensure seamless implementation as we strengthen our advanced diagnostic capabilities across our growing network.”

The partnership aligns with Adam Vital Hospital’s broader vision of building Artificial Intelligence–enabled, patient-centric medical facilities as it continues to expand across Dubai. The announcement comes as Adam Vital Hospital prepares for the opening of its new multispecialty medical center in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, and advances its broader expansion plans. This collaboration further reinforces Adam Vital Hospital’s position as a forward-looking healthcare provider committed to technological innovation, clinical excellence, and sustainable healthcare delivery.

