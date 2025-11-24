How shared ambitions lead to shared growth: Lithuania and UAE deepen ties

For Lithuania, this lesson comes from experience. Over the past two decades, we have deliberately and totally freed ourselves from the dependence on Russian energy. We built an LNG terminal in Klaipėda, connected our electricity grid with Sweden and Poland, diversified gas supply routes, and replaced Russian gas with biofuel in district heating. Thanks to these strategic steps, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lithuania was among the first in Europe to completely cut electricity, gas, and oil imports from Russia without jeopardizing our energy security. That was the first layer of our independence.