How shared ambitions lead to shared growth: Lithuania and UAE deepen ties

Lithuania’s ambassador highlights creativity and collaboration shaping UAE ties
Cultural diplomacy often plays a crucial role in strengthening bilateral understanding. What steps are being taken to enhance cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges between Lithuania and the UAE?
Lithuania’s culture has always looked outward, yet it remains deeply rooted in its own traditions. In this, we share a natural affinity with the United Arab Emirates: both of us are relatively small nations that take pride in preserving our cultural essence while engaging openly with the world.
As part of the European family, Lithuania seeks to bring both its national and European voice to the UAE. We do this through active participation in European film festivals, the Day of European Languages, and many other shared initiatives that celebrate creativity and diversity. Through these platforms, we present not only Lithuania’s story but also Europe’s spirit of openness and dialogue.
Earlier this year, the Čiurlionis centenary concert in Abu Dhabi, organized by our embassy, showcased how the legacy of Lithuania’s greatest composer and painter, Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, can inspire people-to-people diplomacy through the universal language of art.
I truly believe that cultural diplomacy, at its best, brings people closer. It nurtures curiosity, friendship, and respect. And these people-to-people connections are what give Lithuania–UAE relations their brightest, most lasting promise.
Lithuania is among the EU leaders in renewable energy transition. Are there ongoing or planned collaborations with the UAE in green hydrogen, solar, or sustainable technology sectors?
Lithuania and the UAE share a similar understanding: the energy transition is not only about technology but rather about national resilience.
For Lithuania, this lesson comes from experience. Over the past two decades, we have deliberately and totally freed ourselves from the dependence on Russian energy. We built an LNG terminal in Klaipėda, connected our electricity grid with Sweden and Poland, diversified gas supply routes, and replaced Russian gas with biofuel in district heating. Thanks to these strategic steps, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lithuania was among the first in Europe to completely cut electricity, gas, and oil imports from Russia without jeopardizing our energy security. That was the first layer of our independence.
Now we are focusing the second one, green energy. By 2030, Lithuania will have around 10GW of renewable capacity from onshore and offshore wind and solar power, producing as much electricity as we consume. In parallel, we are developing hydrogen energy, Lithuania aims not only to be self-sufficient, but also to become a green energy exporter in the Baltic region.
This creates strong potential for cooperation with the UAE, whose global leadership in solar and clean technologies is an inspiration. Lithuania brings complementary expertise in wind, hydrogen, digital, and circular economy solutions. Together, we can connect the Baltic’s green energy potential with the Gulf’s innovation and investment strength.
Our embassy continues to link businesses, researchers, and innovators from both countries aiming to turn shared visions of sustainability into tangible partnerships and projects.
Lithuania has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most dynamic start-up hubs. How can UAE investors and venture funds engage with Lithuania’s innovation ecosystem and fintech landscape?
Lithuania’s innovation ecosystem is young, ambitious, and fast-growing. With more than 1,300 start-ups and one of the strongest fintech sectors in Europe, our country combines creativity, stability, and access to the EU market.
UAE investors are already showing interest. Our business culture is collaborative and open. Lithuania offers quick access to the EU, a skilled workforce, and an environment where innovation is encouraged. Through our embassy team as well as national agencies like “Innovation Agency” and “Invest Lithuania” we are ready to connect Emirati investors with Lithuanian entrepreneurs who are building the technologies of tomorrow.
Are there initiatives to build academic partnerships or student exchange programmes between universities in Lithuania and the UAE, especially in technology and research-driven disciplines?
Education and research remain promising areas for Lithuania–UAE cooperation. Lithuanian universities such as Vilnius University, Kaunas University of Technology, and VILNIUS TECH have strong expertise in engineering, AI, and cybersecurity. These fields align well with the UAE’s academic priorities. While there are no major joint programmes yet, we see clear value in exploring research links, student exchanges, and other partnerships. Academic collaboration offers an excellent platform to strengthen mutual understanding and build lasting connections between our countries.
As Lithuania and the UAE mark new milestones in their relationship, what are your top diplomatic and economic priorities for the coming years?
Our relationship with the UAE is deepening in every direction. We particularly look forward to December 11, when flydubai will launch direct, year-round flights between Vilnius and Dubai.
Easier travel means more meetings in person, faster partnerships, and a stronger flow of innovation, tourism, culture, and academic exchange. In many ways, this new air bridge will not only connect two cities but - I very much hope - bring Lithuania and the UAE closer as partners and friends.
Trade between Lithuania and the UAE is expanding rapidly. In 2024, Lithuania’s exports to the UAE grew by 20 percent compared to the previous year, while exports of services increased and imports of services from the UAE surged by 48 percent. These figures reflect clear momentum and deepening mutual confidence.
Our trade is also becoming more diverse, and institutional cooperation is gaining strength. In April, a meeting of the Lithuania–UAE Business Council and a bilateral business forum in Sharjah brought together nearly one hundred participants.
The Chambers of Commerce of Kaunas and Šiauliai signed cooperation agreements with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, marking a new chapter in regional collaboration. Later this November, a UAE business delegation will visit Lithuania to build on this dialogue and explore new avenues for partnership.
We also look forward to Lithuania’s participation in the World Government Summit in February next year. It is an important global platform where we can share our experience in digital governance and learn from the UAE’s remarkable achievements in innovation and public service excellence.
Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear: to strengthen cultural and educational ties, expand trade and investment, and promote sustainability and digital transformation.
Lithuania and the UAE both believe in the power of creativity and ideas. Our friendship is still relatively young, but it already carries the confidence and ambition of a partnership built for the future.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox