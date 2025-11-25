Vilnius Airport expands global reach with direct flights to Dubai

Vilnius stands out as air gateway to a region that is modern, green, and full of character
Travel between Lithuania and the UAE has never been easier. In 2023, airBaltic launched with two seasonal flights per week between Vilnius and Dubai International Airport. This winter season airBaltic will operate three weekly flights. This December 11, flydubai will take the connection even further, becoming the first Gulf carrier to serve Lithuania with year-round direct flights linking Vilnius and Dubai three times a week.
Both airlines offer convenient schedules and premium products catering to business and leisure travelers alike. As Dubai remains one of the world’s most dynamic global hubs, Lithuania is ready to welcome travelers as the Baltic gateway for guests from the UAE.
To meet growing travel demand, Lithuanian Airports are investing boldly in infrastructure and technology. This year, Vilnius Airport unveiled its brand-new Departures terminal, designed for faster and smoother passenger flow. In 2028, a Zaha Hadid Architects-designed Arrivals terminal will open its doors, marking another leap in design and comfort. Located just 15 minutes from the city center, the airport offers one of the most seamless arrivals in Europe.
Lithuania’s three-airport network – Vilnius, Kaunas, and Palanga on the Baltic coast – is managed under one system and leads the Baltics in passenger traffic, with over 40% of the total regional share. Serving nearly 100 routes through 15 airlines, the network continues to break records in both 2024 and 2025, driven by strong business, leisure, and visiting-friends-and-relatives travel.
Vilnius, the capital, stands out as the air gateway to a region that is modern, green, and full of character. The city combines deep history and architectural beauty with a thriving creative scene, Michelin-rated restaurants, and the energy of Europe’s hidden gem waiting to be discovered.
Now, with direct flights connecting Vilnius and Dubai, two ambitious cities meet in the sky, bringing people, ideas, and possibilities even closer.
