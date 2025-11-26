Gulf Medical University: Where the world comes to learn

GMU offers scholarships and financial aid to make quality education accessible
For over two decades, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has been a pioneer in medical and healthcare education in the UAE and beyond. Established in 1998 and owned by the Thumbay Group, GMU has grown into a world-class institution, attracting students from over 105 nationalities.
Committed to academic excellence, research, and clinical training, GMU prepares highly skilled healthcare professionals for global impact.
GMU offers 45 accredited programmes, including doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, higher diplomas, internships, and foundation programmes. These span disciplines such as medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, healthcare management, and AI in healthcare. Its forward-thinking curriculum combines expertise with hands-on experience to equip students for professional success.
A hallmark of GMU is its extensive clinical training network. With 45 training sites and affiliations with the Thumbay Healthcare Network, including Thumbay University Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital, students gain invaluable real-world exposure. The university also fosters research and innovation through the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine, advancing genomics, cancer biology, and personalised medicine.
GMU maintains international standards through accreditations from bodies such as QAA, WFME, ACPE, ADC, and the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (UK), ensuring students are ready for global careers. Its strong performance is reflected in THE Impact Rankings 2024 (301-400), Arab Ranking 2024 (81-90), and Round University Ranking (739, 3rd in UAE).
With admissions open for spring intake 2026, GMU offers scholarships and financial aid to make quality education accessible. Students join a diverse community, train with industry leaders, and gain international learning opportunities, including exchange programmes, dual degrees, and overseas training.
For those passionate about healthcare, GMU is the gateway to success—blending academic excellence, clinical expertise, and global exposure.
Visit: www.gmu.ac.ae; admissions@gmu.ac.ae; or Call: 06 7431333
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox