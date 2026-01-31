Interactive experiences stress dangers of drugs and cyber threats
Abu Dhabi: The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has unveiled a suite of innovative digital awareness initiatives during its participation in the fourth edition of the Military Police Exhibition for Combating Drugs and Cybercrime, highlighting a growing reliance on technology-led prevention strategies.
The participation aims to raise awareness among visitors and national service recruits about the risks of drug abuse and cybercrime, using modern, interactive tools designed to resonate with younger audiences and reflect the realities of the digital age.
Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Hassan Al Hammadi, Head of the Drug Prevention Section at the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said the directorate’s participation for the fourth consecutive year reflects a long-term strategy focused on reaching the widest possible segment of young people through smart and engaging technological platforms.
He explained that Abu Dhabi Police showcased a wide range of advanced digital solutions at its pavilion, including AI Motion Video technology, which delivers visually immersive awareness content aimed at capturing the attention of youth in a fast-paced media environment.
Among the key features was a virtual reality (VR) experience designed to simulate the environment of a drug user, allowing participants to experience, in a controlled setting, the behavioural and environmental consequences of substance abuse in a realistic and tangible way.
The pavilion also featured interactive smart games, described as an educational yet entertaining tool that conveys prevention messages in an accessible and innovative format. In addition, visitors were introduced to a digital prevention platform containing awareness videos, brochures and visual materials outlining the dangers of narcotic substances and methods of prevention.
Beyond drug awareness, the pavilion placed strong emphasis on cybercrime prevention. Al Hammadi noted that targeted awareness messages were delivered to national service recruits and the wider public, focusing on digital safety, protection from online threats and responsible engagement with modern technologies.
He stressed that the primary objective of participating in such events is to strengthen direct engagement with the public, address their questions, and promote security awareness through what he described as a “smooth and effective” approach that supports the protection of society across all segments.
