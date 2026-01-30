Caroline Louca appointed Director of the Elie Khouri Art Foundation (EKAF)

Art collector and patron Elie Khouri has appointed Caroline Louca as Director of the Elie Khouri Art Foundation (EKAF), marking a significant step in the Foundation’s development. Over nearly two decades of collecting, Elie Khouri has assembled a global collection spanning more than 300 artists and has actively supported international cultural institutions through public-facing initiatives, museum donations, and long-term contributions to artistic and educational platforms across the region and beyond.