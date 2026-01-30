Caroline Louca appointed Director of the Elie Khouri Art Foundation (EKAF)

The appointment signals a new phase for the foundation’s cultural mission
Art collector and patron Elie Khouri has appointed Caroline Louca as Director of the Elie Khouri Art Foundation (EKAF), marking a significant step in the Foundation’s development. Over nearly two decades of collecting, Elie Khouri has assembled a global collection spanning more than 300 artists and has actively supported international cultural institutions through public-facing initiatives, museum donations, and long-term contributions to artistic and educational platforms across the region and beyond.
As Director, Caroline will shape EKAF's cultural vision and strategic direction in close alignment with the Founder's mandate. She will be responsible for developing the Foundation's institutional framework, appointing its curatorial and operational leadership, and securing its permanent presence.
A key priority under Caroline's leadership will be establishing EKAF's permanent physical presence in the UAE. Under her direction, the future space will serve as a platform for accessibility, education, public engagement, and translating artistic legacy into long-term cultural impact, anchoring the Foundation's long-term commitment to the region.
Commenting on the appointment, Elie Khouri, Founder of EKAF, said: "This appointment reflects a deliberate approach to shaping the Foundation over time. My ambition for EKAF is that it becomes a vital platform for cultural exchange and engagement. Caroline brings the strategic vision and institutional expertise to help us realise that ambition thoughtfully and sustainably."
Caroline brings nearly two decades of experience across cultural institutions, government-led museum development, and the international art market. She is recognised for her strategic leadership in cultural development, with particular expertise in collection legacy, institutional positioning, and market intelligence.
Earlier in her career, Caroline held senior strategic roles at the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism, where she contributed to the development of acquisition frameworks, governance models, and strategic positioning for national cultural institutions. She worked closely with the teams behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum, supporting Abu Dhabi's emergence as a cultural hub.
She later served as Managing Director of Christie's Middle East, where she played a key role in expanding the organisation's market presence across the GCC. In that capacity, she developed curated auctions and initiatives, worked closely with institutions, and contributed to the growth of the regional art market.
Prior to joining EKAF, Caroline was Founder of Inicio Culture, where she advised regional collectors on cultural strategy and the transition from private collecting to institutional relevance.
On her appointment, Caroline Louca said: "This is a unique opportunity to build something meaningful from the ground up. It's about establishing the right frameworks and vision now so the Foundation can make a real contribution to the regional and global art community over the long term."
Caroline's appointment marks an important milestone for the Elie Khouri Art Foundation as it enters its next phase of development as a contemporary cultural institution dedicated to collection stewardship, accessibility, and community engagement.
