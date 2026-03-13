Rouble Nagi: The art teacher who turned child's silent cry into a global movement

The Global Teacher Prize winner tells how art can heal and her plans to do with the prize
The sheet of paper was almost entirely black. Not messy-black but a deliberate, heavy shading of crayon pressed hard to dull the paper’s grain. And in one corner, easily missable, was a tiny white circle.
Although it’s years later, Rouble Nagi, 45, still remembers the piece of art her student had created as if she’d seen it yesterday. “I said, ‘Wow, this is very beautiful. What have you done?’,” she tells me in an exclusive interview, her voice still carrying the softness of that afternoon. Then she pauses. “And he just burst into tears.”
The little boy was from a less privileged area of Mumbai, in India. While other children in the workshop had painted flowers, kites and bright skies, he had handed her a page of darkness. When Rouble gently asked him to explain, the story tumbled out in broken sentences: His mother left early for work as a house help. His stepfather would lock him inside their single-room home and disappear for the day. Inside, it was pitch dark. No windows. No light. Pure fear.
“But there was a small hole in the wall,” the boy told Rouble. “Through that, a ray of light would trickle into the room. When the light started getting fainter, I knew it was evening and my mother would return. She’d open the door and I’d be able to go out and be with her.”
The black was the room. The tiny white circle was the hole. That piece of darkened paper was, in essence, the little boy’s life. “Why didn’t you tell your mother that you had to endure such pain every day,” Rouble asked the boy. His reply shocked her. “She was struggling to raise me. I didn’t want to burden her even more with my worries and pain,” he said.
“Today I drew what was haunting me, and now I feel a little happy.” Then he said something that tugged at her heart: “Teacher, will you put me in school?”
Rouble tears up even as she recalls it. “That is the power of art,” she says quietly. “For years, he couldn’t tell anyone. But he painted it. And because he painted it, I could hear him.”
The next day, she enrolled the boy in school. He is doing well, she says. His story is just one of many that underscore why the art teacher from India was named the $1 million Global Teacher Prize winner this year.
The award was presented to Rouble by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, alongside Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation, at the World Governments Summit in Dubai last month.
Recognised for her work in bringing education to slums and rural communities across India through initiatives that use art as a gateway to learning, the mother of one has been working with children for the last 20 years. Her movement has set up more than 800 learning centres, mobilised 600+ volunteers and paid teachers, and fine-tuned a model that reaches out to less privileged children who often have no access to formal education.
Her classrooms rise in places most would overlook - communities clouded by poverty, child labour, early marriage, patchy attendance and crumbling infrastructure. Yet for Rouble, these aren’t obstacles; they are the starting point. Here, classes adjust to schedules of children doing part time jobs. Lessons come alive through hands-on projects crafted from recycled materials. Learning is practical, purposeful and immediately relevant so families can see its value not as a distant promise, but as something tangible and transformative.
The impact has been profound. Dropout rates have fallen by more than 50 per cent, and children who once hovered at the edge of the system are now staying the course.
Still basking in the glow of receiving the award, Rouble smiles as she shares how “one of my teachers said the award is the Nobel of Education.”
Was there an image that flashed through her mind when her name was announced? I ask. “Yes,” she says. “It was the clapping and cheering of my children. When I made it to the top 50 from thousands of nominations, they said: ‘Ma’am, we are praying for you.’ So when it happened, it was like a movie. I saw their smiling faces everywhere.”
Does it feel like a culmination or a beginning? “Every award comes with bigger responsibility,” she replies. “This is such a huge platform. I thank God, and believe I need to get back to work. If I have done ten, now I must do hundred.”
Her humility is not rehearsed but inherited. She thanks her mother Rasvinder Kaur for “making me strong” and raising her and her two brothers almost single-handedly when her father, Colonel Gyan Singh Soodan, was posted.
Rouble has already decided where the $1 million prize money will go: “I want to open a skills training centre in Kashmir,” she says, her eyes lighting up. “We already run seven smaller centres. But we’ll bring everything under one roof - computer training, tailoring, nursing, beautician courses, automobile training for boys, learning centres for children.” Her approach to spreading education is disarmingly simple: ask the community what it needs.
“In Kashmir, girls told me stitching will work. In Maharashtra, they wanted salon training because bridal work is big. In Rajasthan, boys said automobile garages. So we listen. When you give people what they want, they give their heart and soul.”
The centres turn into communities, which then become movements.
The seeds of Rouble’s initiatives were sown when she was in her late teens. Newly married and pursuing B.Com, Rouble moved from Jammu to Mumbai where her husband Saahil Nagi is based. At the time her mother-in-law said something that would stay with her forever. “She told me, ‘Just because you are married early doesn’t mean you should stop studies or not pick up a job. You must acquire a skill.’”
Encouraged, she graduated in political science, pursued art, and went on to exhibit her works nationally and internationally. One of her works is displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Even at the time she would reach out to children on the city’s fringes and teach them art. During one workshop, she handed a child a pencil. But the boy had a puzzled look on his face. “What’s this?” he asked. “I thought he was joking,” recalls Rouble. “But he wasn’t. Apparently, he’d never seen a pencil.” Shocked and fazed, she spent a month processing that moment before promising herself “I’d do all I could to see there are no such children.”
Tapping into the art teacher in her, she picked up buckets of paint and began transforming abandoned walls in slums into open-air, interactive murals on literacy, science, hygiene, history, and more.
“If I went door to door and said ‘send your children to school’, they would think, ‘Who is she?’ So I said, let my art hopefully get them interested.” Soon, history lessons bloomed across concrete. Poetry appeared in colour. Walls became living textbooks.
“Art-based education is very important,” she insists. “When you have freedom to express, you learn faster.”
Not surprisingly, challenges were aplenty. Ruffians destroyed her materials, some parents shouted her away saying they preferred their children should work, not study. “I never react,” she says. “Patience and love can turn things around.” She returned, sat with the very men who had objected, listened to their concerns, and
invited them to monitor her work. Within months, they became her allies, then volunteers. “Community support is everything,” she says.
Rouble shares countless stories of how a teacher can help change lives: a young man who learnt a skill and is now supporting his family; a girl who is now earning well thanks to picking up a skill from one of Rouble’s vocational training centres.
She herself remembers how a teacher changed her life when, as a student, she had failed mid-semester after moving from a Hindi-medium school to an English-medium one. “This teacher held my hand and said, ‘I believe in you. I’ll help you.’ With these words of encouragement, and hard work, I stood second in the final exams. Teachers matter. They matter the most.”
Which is why the Global Teacher Prize means more to Rouble than personal glory. “I am biologically a mother of one, but emotionally, mother of millions.”
The boy who created the art work of a black room with a white dot would agree. He knows that it was Rouble teacher who opened the doors of his dark room and gave him hope. And for Rouble, that, perhaps, is her real prize.