Meet Indian teacher Rouble Nagi who won $1m Global Teacher Prize in Dubai

Nagi was recognised for her work bringing education to slums and rural communities

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian educator, artist and social worker Rouble Nagi was awarded a prestigious US$1 million global teaching prize a day earlier for her pioneering work in transforming education in India’s slums through art-led learning and community engagement.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
1/14
Indian teacher Rouble Nagi greets Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, while receiving the US$1 million Global Teacher Prize at the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai. The award was presented by Sheikh Hamdan alongside Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/14
Indian teacher Rouble Nagi is overcome with emotion after receiving the US$1 million Global Teacher Prize at the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/14
Nagi was recognised for using large-scale educational murals and grassroots learning centres to reach children from some of the country’s most underprivileged communities
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
4/14
The jury said her work stood out for turning neglected neighbourhoods into vibrant learning spaces, where walls became tools to teach literacy, science, mathematics and history.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
5/14
An internationally acclaimed artist, Nagi had created more than 800 murals and held over 150 exhibitions across India and abroad.
6/14
Rouble Nagi during a visit to slums in Mumbai on February 17, 2018. Under her Misaal Mumbai initiative, Nagi had painted over 285 slum houses, aiming to improve living conditions through repairs, roof waterproofing, better sanitation and the beautification of homes.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
7/14
A member of the India Design Council, she had also contributed to Mumbai’s urban beautification through public art installations, while ensuring that art served a larger social purpose.
8/14
Her flagship initiative, Misaal Mumbai, had played a key role in improving living and learning conditions in informal settlements. Under the programme, more than 150,000 houses had been painted and repaired, with work ongoing in over 163 slums and villages across the country.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
9/14
Through her non-profit organisation, the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, she introduced low-cost, sustainable education models aimed at improving access to quality learning for marginalised children.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
10/14
According to information shared on her website, the foundation’s goal was to ensure that education helped children grow into caring, responsible and productive citizens.
11/14
Blanket distribution drive organised by the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation in New Delhi.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
12/14
In a significant step towards community empowerment, the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, in collaboration with the Indian Army, inaugurated a computer laboratory at Madrassa Shah-e-Hamdan and a dedicated women’s skill development centre at Roza-tul-Salehat, Baghbela Tangdhar, in Kupwara.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
13/14
Following the announcement, Nagi said the prize money would be used to establish an institute offering free vocational training to equip young people with practical skills and employment opportunities.
IANS
14/14
She became the tenth teacher to receive the award. In 2025, Saudi educator Mansour al-Mansour, known for his work with disadvantaged communities in the UAE, was named the winner.
Instagram/Rouble Nagi
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

