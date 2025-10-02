Indian teen, Adarsh Kumar, who left home with $10, wins $100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize

At 14, with just ₹1,000 in hand, he left home for Kota to pursue IIT coaching. Unable to afford classes, he studied in libraries, emailed mentors, and gained experience through internships. These efforts inspired Skillzo, a platform he launched in 2023 to provide mentorship and entrepreneurship training to underserved students. In just over two years, Skillzo has reached 20,000 learners, helping many win scholarships and launch ventures.