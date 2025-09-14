Her platform, Shield Seniors, helps adults 60+ detect, analyse, and report online scams
Motivated by a close call with her 85-year-old grandfather, 17-year-old Indian-American Tejasvi Manoj has been named TIME Magazine’s Kid of the Year 2025 for her work protecting seniors from online scams.
Last year, while driving home from Scouting America camp with her father, Tejasvi noticed missed calls from her grandfather. He had received a fraudulent email from a supposed distant relative requesting $2,000. Luckily, her father intervened before any money was sent. Witnessing how easily older adults can fall prey to scams inspired Tejasvi to act.
Her award-winning platform, Shield Seniors, is a website designed to help adults aged 60 and above detect, analyse, and report scams. Currently in private preview, the platform allows users to upload suspicious messages, which are scanned by an AI engine. Verified scams are linked directly to agencies for reporting, including the FBI, AARP, and SEC.
Learn: Simplified guidance on online safety, including password security, privacy settings, and spotting scams.
Ask: A chatbot offering clear, concise answers to cybersecurity questions.
Analyse: AI-driven evaluation of suspicious messages with explanations of potential risks.
Report: Direct connections to regulatory and law enforcement agencies to take action.
Tejasvi’s interest in coding began in eighth grade. She earned an honourable mention in the 2024 Congressional App Challenge and delivered a TEDx talk in 2025 on creating “digital bridges” to make technology safer for all generations.
Balancing academics and extracurriculars, she is active in Scouting America, earned her Eagle Scout rank, plays violin in her school orchestra, tutors Bhutanese refugees in math and English, and volunteers with the North Texas Food Bank Young Advocates Council.
Currently powered by a free AI engine, Tejasvi is fundraising to transition Shield Seniors to a commercial AI platform, enabling broader access and in-person workshops at assisted-living facilities. Her mission is clear: to empower seniors to navigate the online world safely and independently while educating families on protecting older relatives from fraud.
TIME Magazine highlighted Tejasvi’s efforts, noting that “older Americans clearly need protection, and Tejasvi was determined to provide it.” In addition to Kid of the Year, she is the first honoree to earn recognition as a TIME for Kids Service Star, celebrating young people making a positive social impact.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox