UAE explores how AI can reshape higher education

Ministry-led summit maps AI role in skills, jobs and future-ready graduates
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has brought together education leaders, technology experts and industry partners to discuss how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of higher education in the UAE.
The forum, titled “Creative Disruption: AI’s New Blueprint for Higher Education,” was attended by more than 80 representatives from universities, economic sectors, global technology companies and the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills.
The event forms part of the ministry’s efforts to build a higher education system that is more flexible, innovative and aligned with future workforce needs.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said artificial intelligence is changing industries around the world and requires universities to rethink traditional education models.
He stressed that the UAE does not see AI as simply a new technology, but as a strategic tool that can help redesign the higher education system and prepare young people for future careers.
“The UAE is working to create a higher education system that supports innovation, responds to labour market needs and equips graduates with the skills required for the future,” Al Awar said.
He added that the ministry’s efforts support the UAE Government’s vision of becoming a global leader in adopting AI-powered systems and transforming services through advanced technologies.
During the forum, Microsoft presented how AI-powered digital assistants could help create more personalised learning experiences for students. The technology could support students throughout their academic journey by offering guidance tailored to their interests, learning needs and career goals.
Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said AI has the potential to transform education from a standard model into a personalised experience for every student.
“Universities now have powerful tools that can help them adapt and innovate while preparing students for the future,” he said.
Google Cloud also showcased how artificial intelligence can help universities develop academic programmes that better match labour market requirements.
The company highlighted the role of data analytics and intelligent systems in helping universities identify future skills and update programmes based on changes in the economy.
Ziad Jamal, Google Cloud Country Manager for the UAE, the Levant and North Africa, said universities need flexible educational models that are supported by real-time data and predictive insights.
He noted that AI can help institutions align their programmes more closely with the demands of the knowledge economy.
The ministry said the forum reflects its commitment to strengthening collaboration between higher education institutions and leading technology companies.
Officials added that these partnerships will support the development of future-focused education models while helping ensure that university programmes remain connected to national priorities and the evolving needs of the labour market.