UAE launches higher education award to honour top universities and teachers

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed launches UAE Award in Higher Education to honour innovation
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has launched a new national award to celebrate the institutions, teachers and partners shaping the country's higher education and scientific research sector.
The UAE Award in Higher Education was launched under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said investment in people remains the cornerstone of the UAE's vision for the future, adding that higher education is among the key drivers of building a competitive, sustainable knowledge-based economy. He said the award seeks to encourage transformative innovation in learning methodologies and scientific research, as the UAE continues to invest in developing academic institutions, empowering national talent and supporting high-quality scientific research in line with its vision of becoming a leading global hub for knowledge and innovation.
He added that the award sends a clear message that the future is being shaped today within the country's universities, research centres and institutes, and that knowledge and innovation form the foundation of sustainable progress.
"Building on this, we are committed to showcasing pioneering models that succeed in turning ideas into impact, theoretical learning into applied projects and scientific research into solutions that support the nation's priorities and strengthen its global competitiveness," Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said.
The award aims to elevate the UAE's higher education landscape by celebrating pioneering institutional and individual achievements, fostering a culture of innovation and encouraging forward-looking, transformative initiatives. By connecting academic and scientific research outputs with national priorities, the initiative aims to accelerate the UAE's transition toward a resilient, knowledge-driven economy.
A key part of this mission is building strong alliances between academia and the private sector. Through expanded student scholarships, work experience programmes and industry-aligned applied research, the award aims to turn academic insights into high-value commercial solutions that strengthen the nation's global competitive standing.
The platform will also work to benchmark excellence, encourage the exchange of best practices across the country, scale successful academic frameworks and advance the UAE's position as a leading global hub for talent and educational leadership.
The award is structured around four main categories that cover different dimensions of the UAE's higher education ecosystem:
Leading Universities and Higher and Vocational Education Institutions (Leadership): honours universities, higher education institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions that set the benchmark for academic excellence.
Transformative Higher Education Projects (Readiness): recognises projects that drive sustainable development and prepare the higher education sector to navigate and lead future global trends.
Higher Education Pioneers (Pioneers): rewards outstanding individual contributions in education, research, global competitiveness and startup or entrepreneurial culture.
Influential Higher Education Partners (National Impact): recognises the tangible contributions of leaders, strategic partners and international universities to national higher education goals through effective leadership, cross-sector integration and academic partnerships.
Together, the four categories cover excellence, innovation, impactful partnerships and future readiness across the sector.
The award uses a comprehensive evaluation framework designed to measure genuine impact, sustainability and the quality of outcomes, while taking into account the specific nature of each category.
Judges will look at institutional outcomes and results, the quality of learning and employment outcomes, the economic and social impact of projects and initiatives, readiness for the future, and the ability to deliver tangible, scalable and sustainable results. The award also recognises impactful partnerships with economic and industrial sectors, applied scientific research, innovative solutions linked to national priorities, and the adoption of emerging technologies to turn knowledge into added value and sustainable impact.
Winners of the UAE Award in Higher Education will receive both competitive financial prizes and prestigious honorary recognition celebrating their contributions to advancing higher education, fuelling scientific research and driving national impact.
The inaugural cycle of the award opens for institutional applications from July to September 2026, followed by evaluation and judging phases. Results will be approved and winners announced in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Educational institutions and individuals can review the nomination terms and conditions, as well as participation details, on the awards page of the Ministry's website: www.mohesr.gov.ae.