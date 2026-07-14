UAE launches higher education award to honour top universities and teachers

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said investment in people remains the cornerstone of the UAE's vision for the future, adding that higher education is among the key drivers of building a competitive, sustainable knowledge-based economy. He said the award seeks to encourage transformative innovation in learning methodologies and scientific research, as the UAE continues to invest in developing academic institutions, empowering national talent and supporting high-quality scientific research in line with its vision of becoming a leading global hub for knowledge and innovation.