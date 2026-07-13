Sixth edition targets AI, cybercrime and future security with global participation
Sharjah: The Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences has launched the sixth edition of its Scientific Research Award, offering a total prize fund of Dh600,000 to encourage innovative research that supports security institutions and addresses future challenges.
The award covers key areas including artificial intelligence, cybercrime, criminal investigations, community security, disaster management and future security foresight.
Registration opened on Monday July 13, with research submissions accepted until October 11. Winners will be announced in December 7-10, with cash prizes of Dh50,000, Dh15,000 and Dh10,000 awarded to first, second and third-place winners in each category.
A Dh5,000 incentive will be awarded to research papers that pass the initial evaluation stage and are approved for publication. Upon approval and receipt of the publication reward, intellectual property rights shall be transferred to the Academy.
Announcing the award at a press conference at the academy’s headquarters, Major General Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences, said the initiative has become a leading scientific platform attracting researchers from the UAE, the Arab world and beyond.
Speaking to Gulf News, Major General Al Othmani said the sixth cycle reflects the academy’s commitment to strengthening scientific research and developing practical solutions for emerging security challenges.
“The award focuses on three main areas: security and future foresight, criminal investigations and crime, and community and civil protection issues,” he said.
The first category examines future security risks and emerging challenges, while the second focuses on criminal investigations, cybercrime and related disciplines. The third covers civil defence, disaster management, public awareness, social issues and community safety.
Al Othmani said the award reflects Sharjah’s commitment to science and knowledge under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Academy’s Board.
He described scientific research as essential for building modern security institutions and preparing for future challenges.
“The award has developed into a knowledge platform that produces innovative solutions to security issues and strengthens cooperation between academic institutions and police organisations,” he said.
The previous edition received more than 500 research papers from individuals and institutions. Following evaluation, around 200 studies were shortlisted before 25 projects were selected for their potential contribution to security development.
“The selected studies provide practical experiences and innovative ideas that can improve institutional performance and enhance public safety,” Al Othmani said.
He added that winning research is used by security organisations in Sharjah to develop initiatives and operational practices.
“The real investment begins with supporting researchers and empowering them to produce knowledge that shapes the future,” he said.
Al Othmani said the award has expanded beyond the Gulf region, attracting researchers from across the Arab world and internationally.
Previous editions received participation from countries including France and Bosnia and Herzegovina reflecting growing global recognition of the initiative.
“These studies provide valuable experiences and ideas that can be learned from and applied,” he said.
A key addition to the award is the inclusion of civil defence and disaster management topics under the community security category.
Al Othmani said Sharjah’s security ecosystem includes several specialised entities, including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence and the Emiri Guard, each with different responsibilities.
He noted that Civil Defence’s role extends beyond firefighting to include disaster prevention, preparedness, risk reduction and public awareness.
“Many people associate Civil Defence only with firefighting, but its responsibilities extend much further to include disaster management, prevention, preparedness and public awareness,” he said.
Research in this area will focus on improving emergency readiness, reducing risks and developing effective response strategies for incidents such as earthquakes, security emergencies and other crises.
“We want people to know how to protect themselves, their families and those around them. Preparedness and awareness are essential elements of safety,” he said.
Brigadier Dr Abdullah Mohammed Al Yahyaei, Deputy Director for Academic and Training Affairs, said the award has evolved to reflect rapid technological and security developments.
The sixth cycle includes three main categories:
• Strategic Leadership and Institutional Excellence
• Forensic Sciences
• Sustainability and Community Security
The categories cover topics such as artificial intelligence, future security, cybercrime, digital investigations, security service quality, risk management, operational readiness and institutional excellence.
Brigadier Dr Al Yahyaei outlined the award categories, which include:
• Institutional level: For organisations submitting research projects.
• Individual level: For students, researchers, educational institutions and police employees.
• Joint research level: For collaborative studies, with UAE citizens required to lead submissions; non-citizens may participate with citizen researchers.
Registration is available through the academy’s website.
Al Othmani said researchers are encouraged to explore areas including criminal investigations, cybercrime, data analysis, strategic planning, community policing and crisis management.
The award also promotes studies focused on improving emergency response, reducing operational costs, minimising losses and strengthening institutional resilience.
“The objective is to produce research that helps institutions respond more effectively to incidents and emergencies while improving public safety and operational efficiency,” he said.
Brigadier Dr Jamal Ahmed Al Shehi, Deputy Director for Human Resources and Support Services Affairs, said submitted research will undergo strict scientific evaluation to ensure quality, originality and practical value.
Studies must address approved themes, follow recognised research methodologies and provide innovative, applicable recommendations.
Evaluation will consider scientific value, originality, methodology, data analysis, findings, recommendations, writing quality and language accuracy.
Al Shehi said these standards reinforce the award’s position as one of the region’s leading specialised research initiatives in security, policing and public safety.
Conditions for applying
Col Dr Al Yahyai reviewed the conditions for applying for the award:
• the submitted research must be in one of the award’s fields,
• participants are allowed to submit a maximum of two research papers, one individual and the other joint,
• the research must not have previously won an award or been published,
• the researcher must not be a member of the award committees,
• the researcher must not have won in the last cycle of the award,
• the researcher must pledge not to publish the research that has passed the review in any place other than the special issue of the Academy’s magazine,
• the intellectual property rights must transfer to the Academy entity upon passing the review and receiving the publication reward.