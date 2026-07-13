A Dh5,000 incentive will be awarded to research papers that pass the initial evaluation stage and are approved for publication. Upon approval and receipt of the publication reward, intellectual property rights shall be transferred to the Academy.

Al Othmani said the award reflects Sharjah’s commitment to science and knowledge under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Academy’s Board.

Announcing the award at a press conference at the academy’s headquarters, Major General Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences, said the initiative has become a leading scientific platform attracting researchers from the UAE, the Arab world and beyond.

“We want people to know how to protect themselves, their families and those around them. Preparedness and awareness are essential elements of safety,” he said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.