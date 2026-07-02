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Sharjah civil defence offers 50 per cent fee relief for businesses

Businesses urged to use limited-time discounts via digital channels, helpline

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah cuts civil defence fees by 50% to ease business costs
Sharjah cuts civil defence fees by 50% to ease business costs
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Sharjah: The Sharjah civil defense authority, under the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council, has announced a wide-ranging financial relief initiative aimed at supporting the emirate’s business sector, reducing operational burdens, and stimulating economic activity.

The package introduces substantial fee reductions and waivers across key civil defence-related charges, reflecting Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to strengthen an investor-friendly and resilient business environment.

50% reduction on violations and firefighting fees

 At the core of the initiative is a  50 per cent reduction on two major categories of fees administered by the authority:

 A 50 per cent discount on all civil defence violations, easing the financial impact on establishments with outstanding administrative or regulatory fines.

A 50 per cent reduction on firefighting costs and related operational fees, offering immediate relief to businesses and commercial facilities across the emirate.

Three-month validity with retroactive coverage

The authority confirmed that the initiative will be implemented over a three-month period, effective from  June 16, 2026.

In a move designed to maximise support for affected businesses, the relief package also includes retroactive application of the 50 per cent discount on violations issued between 2019 and 2026, significantly reducing accumulated liabilities for eligible entities.

How to access the initiative

Businesses and stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time relief period by contacting the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority through its official digital platforms or calling the dedicated helpline at 06 516 3333 for enquiries and payment processing.

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