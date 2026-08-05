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Sharjah Civil Defence unveils three new firefighting and rescue vehicles

The vehicles are equipped for firefighting, rescue and hazardous materials incidents

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah Civil Defence unveils three new firefighting and rescue vehicles
X / @civildefenceshj

Sharjah Civil Defence has commissioned three new firefighting and rescue vehicles to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the emirate, as part of efforts to improve operational readiness and public safety.

The authority said the vehicles have been equipped with the latest specialised technologies for firefighting, rescue operations and the initial response to hazardous materials incidents.

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The additions are designed to enhance the capabilities of firefighting teams by improving flexibility in field operations and supporting faster, more efficient responses to emergencies across different parts of the emirate.

Sharjah Civil Defence said the vehicles also feature advanced operational systems that help emergency crews manage incidents more effectively and accelerate intervention procedures, reducing the time required to begin firefighting and rescue operations.

The new fleet forms part of the authority's ongoing efforts to modernise its emergency response resources and adopt advanced equipment to improve the protection of lives and property while keeping pace with the emirate's urban development.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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