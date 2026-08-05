The vehicles are equipped for firefighting, rescue and hazardous materials incidents
Sharjah Civil Defence has commissioned three new firefighting and rescue vehicles to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the emirate, as part of efforts to improve operational readiness and public safety.
The authority said the vehicles have been equipped with the latest specialised technologies for firefighting, rescue operations and the initial response to hazardous materials incidents.
The additions are designed to enhance the capabilities of firefighting teams by improving flexibility in field operations and supporting faster, more efficient responses to emergencies across different parts of the emirate.
Sharjah Civil Defence said the vehicles also feature advanced operational systems that help emergency crews manage incidents more effectively and accelerate intervention procedures, reducing the time required to begin firefighting and rescue operations.
The new fleet forms part of the authority's ongoing efforts to modernise its emergency response resources and adopt advanced equipment to improve the protection of lives and property while keeping pace with the emirate's urban development.