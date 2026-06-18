Rapid intervention motorcycles help contain fires before crews and engines arrive
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has strengthened its emergency response capabilities with the deployment of advanced rapid intervention motorcycles designed to reach incident sites faster, particularly in congested areas, narrow streets and large public events where conventional fire engines may face delays.
The new motorcycles, equipped with specialized firefighting and emergency response equipment, are intended to support firefighters and rescue teams during the critical first minutes of an emergency — a period considered vital in preventing incidents from escalating and reducing potential losses.
According to the Authority, the motorcycles will enhance the readiness of field teams and improve their ability to access emergency locations across the emirate quickly, especially in high-traffic areas and locations that are difficult for larger firefighting vehicles to reach.
Each motorcycle is fitted with two side-mounted tanks with a capacity of 25 litres each, along with a high-pressure hose that enables responders to tackle small fires in their initial stages. The vehicles also feature a high-pressure spraying system that boosts the effectiveness of early firefighting operations and helps contain the spread of flames until heavy firefighting equipment arrives at the scene.
The motorcycles are additionally equipped with oxygen cylinders and emergency support equipment, allowing civil defence teams to provide immediate assistance during emergencies. An integrated warning system, including rotating emergency lights and front and rear warning lamps, has also been installed to enhance safety while responding to incidents.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the initiative forms part of the Authority’s broader strategy to develop field operations and strengthen operational capabilities through the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions.
He said the introduction of the specialised motorcycles represents a qualitative addition to the Authority’s resources, enabling personnel to respond more efficiently to a variety of emergencies while aligning with international best practices in prevention, public safety and emergency response.
Brig. Al Shamsi noted that the motorcycles combine rapid mobility with specialised operational equipment, allowing civil defence teams to conduct swift and effective interventions during the first moments of an incident.
“The first few minutes are the most important in limiting losses and protecting lives and property,” he said, adding that enhancing the readiness of personnel and equipment remains one of the Authority’s top priorities.
He stressed that the Authority continues to invest in modern technologies and operational solutions to improve response times and intervention effectiveness, ensuring that its services keep pace with Sharjah’s ongoing urban growth and development.
The deployment of the rapid intervention motorcycles reflects the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority’s commitment to continuously enhancing its field capabilities and adopting best-in-class operational solutions that improve emergency preparedness and response efficiency.
The Authority said the move also demonstrates its determination to leverage modern technologies in building an advanced civil defence system capable of addressing evolving challenges, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing safety and security across the Emirate of Sharjah.