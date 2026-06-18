“The first few minutes are the most important in limiting losses and protecting lives and property,” he said, adding that enhancing the readiness of personnel and equipment remains one of the Authority’s top priorities.

He said the introduction of the specialised motorcycles represents a qualitative addition to the Authority’s resources, enabling personnel to respond more efficiently to a variety of emergencies while aligning with international best practices in prevention, public safety and emergency response.

The motorcycles are additionally equipped with oxygen cylinders and emergency support equipment, allowing civil defence teams to provide immediate assistance during emergencies. An integrated warning system, including rotating emergency lights and front and rear warning lamps, has also been installed to enhance safety while responding to incidents.

Each motorcycle is fitted with two side-mounted tanks with a capacity of 25 litres each, along with a high-pressure hose that enables responders to tackle small fires in their initial stages. The vehicles also feature a high-pressure spraying system that boosts the effectiveness of early firefighting operations and helps contain the spread of flames until heavy firefighting equipment arrives at the scene.

According to the Authority, the motorcycles will enhance the readiness of field teams and improve their ability to access emergency locations across the emirate quickly, especially in high-traffic areas and locations that are difficult for larger firefighting vehicles to reach.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.