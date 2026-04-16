New vehicle boosts officers’ ability to respond in tough terrain and emergencies
Sharjah: In a move aimed at strengthening frontline policing, Sharjah Police has introduced the rugged “Grenadier” vehicle into its operational fleet, enhancing officers’ ability to respond swiftly and safely across challenging environments.
Developed for endurance and reliability, the Grenadier is built to handle the realities officers face daily — from navigating rough terrain to reaching remote locations under pressure. Equipped with a powerful engine, four-wheel-drive capability and a heavy-duty structure, the vehicle is designed to perform where standard patrol cars cannot.
Officials said the addition goes beyond simply upgrading equipment. It reflects a broader push to support officers on the ground with tools that make their work more efficient, safer and more responsive to the needs of the community.
The vehicle also features advanced communication systems and field support equipment, enabling seamless coordination during operations. Inside, improved safety and comfort features aim to help officers stay focused and prepared during long hours on duty.
The initiative comes as part of a strategic partnership with the Arab Gulf Mechanical Centre, highlighting the growing role of public-private collaboration in advancing policing capabilities.
Sharjah Police said the move aligns with its vision of adopting global best practices while building an integrated, modern security system centred on innovation and community wellbeing.
For residents, the impact may be less visible — but for the officers behind the wheel, it means being better equipped to protect, respond and serve, wherever the call for help may come.