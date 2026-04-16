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Sharjah Police add Grenadier 4x4 to boost response

New vehicle boosts officers’ ability to respond in tough terrain and emergencies

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The vehicle is designed to perform where standard patrol cars cannot.
The vehicle is designed to perform where standard patrol cars cannot.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: In a move aimed at strengthening frontline policing, Sharjah Police has introduced the rugged “Grenadier” vehicle into its operational fleet, enhancing officers’ ability to respond swiftly and safely across challenging environments.

Developed for endurance and reliability, the Grenadier is built to handle the realities officers face daily — from navigating rough terrain to reaching remote locations under pressure. Equipped with a powerful engine, four-wheel-drive capability and a heavy-duty structure, the vehicle is designed to perform where standard patrol cars cannot.

Officials said the addition goes beyond simply upgrading equipment. It reflects a broader push to support officers on the ground with tools that make their work more efficient, safer and more responsive to the needs of the community.

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The vehicle also features advanced communication systems and field support equipment, enabling seamless coordination during operations. Inside, improved safety and comfort features aim to help officers stay focused and prepared during long hours on duty.

The initiative comes as part of a strategic partnership with the Arab Gulf Mechanical Centre, highlighting the growing role of public-private collaboration in advancing policing capabilities.

Sharjah Police said the move aligns with its vision of adopting global best practices while building an integrated, modern security system centred on innovation and community wellbeing.

For residents, the impact may be less visible — but for the officers behind the wheel, it means being better equipped to protect, respond and serve, wherever the call for help may come.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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