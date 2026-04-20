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Rashed Al Majed to perform live in Abu Dhabi this April

The Khaleeji music star will take the stage at Etihad Arena on April 30

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
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Rashed Al Majed to perform live in Abu Dhabi this April
Fans of Khaleeji music are in for a special night as legendary singer Rashed Al Majed is set to perform live in Abu Dhabi on April 30. The concert will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, one of the capital’s premier venues for major concerts and live entertainment.
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Known for his distinctive voice and decades of successful releases, Al Majed is considered one of the most influential artists in Khaleeji music. His songs have remained popular across the Gulf and the wider Arab world, earning him a loyal fan base over the years.

Fans attending the concert can expect an evening filled with popular Khaleeji hits and nostalgic favourites that have defined his career. His live performances are known for their emotional atmosphere and strong connection with audiences.

According to organisers, ticket sales for the concert will open to the public on April 20, while pre-registration is already available online.

The upcoming show is expected to attract large crowds of fans eager to experience one of the region’s most celebrated voices live on stage in Abu Dhabi.

When: April 30, 2026

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Time: 8pm ( UAE time )

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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