Angham brings her live concert to Abu Dhabi’s Space 42 Arena on April 25
Fans of Arabic music are in for a special night as Egyptian singer Angham is set to perform live in Abu Dhabi on April 25.
The concert will take place at Space 42 Arena, bringing one of the Arab world’s most celebrated voices to the capital for an evening filled with emotion and timeless songs.
Known for her powerful vocals and long list of hits, Angham has built a strong fan base across the region. Her performances often blend classic Arabic melodies with modern musical arrangements, making her concerts a favourite among music lovers.
The upcoming show in Abu Dhabi is expected to attract fans from across the UAE who are eager to experience her live performance.
Tickets for the event are available online, and organisers encourage fans to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable night of music in the capital.