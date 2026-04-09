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Arab pop star Angham to perform live in Abu Dhabi this April

Angham brings her live concert to Abu Dhabi’s Space 42 Arena on April 25

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
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Angham
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Fans of Arabic music are in for a special night as Egyptian singer Angham is set to perform live in Abu Dhabi on April 25.

The concert will take place at Space 42 Arena, bringing one of the Arab world’s most celebrated voices to the capital for an evening filled with emotion and timeless songs.

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Known for her powerful vocals and long list of hits, Angham has built a strong fan base across the region. Her performances often blend classic Arabic melodies with modern musical arrangements, making her concerts a favourite among music lovers.

The upcoming show in Abu Dhabi is expected to attract fans from across the UAE who are eager to experience her live performance.

Tickets for the event are available online, and organisers encourage fans to secure their seats early for what promises to be a memorable night of music in the capital.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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MusicConcertAbu Dhabi

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