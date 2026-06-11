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Nora Fatehi brings Moroccan, Arab, Indian and Canadian roots to FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem and opening stage

A full-circle moment as Nora Fatehi joins global stars on FIFA World Cup 2026 lineup

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi

Dubai: For Nora Fatehi, being part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project is more than just another international gig.

The actor-performer says the experience represents a coming together of the many cultures that have shaped her journey—from her Moroccan roots and Canadian upbringing to the influence of India on her career.

Speaking about her FIFA World Cup anthem Siir Siir, created with music producer Sanjoy and French artist Vegedream, Fatehi described the track as one of her most personal projects to date.

"I wanted this song to feel global but still carry every part of who I am," Fatehi said, adding that she drew inspiration from her multicultural background while creating the track.

The performer, who is set to take the stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, said one of the most meaningful aspects of the project was the strong Indian presence behind the scenes.

"What makes this even more special is the Indian representation involved in bringing the vision to life," she said, crediting the choreographer, dancers and styling team for helping shape the final product.

For Fatehi, whose career has largely been built in India despite being born and raised in Canada, the project also serves as an opportunity to showcase Eastern influences on a global platform.

She described the FIFA collaboration as a "full-circle moment" where artists, cultures and musical styles from different parts of the world come together through a shared love of music and sport.

The World Cup project places Fatehi alongside an international line-up that includes Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Elyanna, Vegedream and Sanjoy, while performers such as Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, Tyla, Future and Anitta are associated with the tournament's US programming.

The FIFA appearance marks another milestone in Fatehi's long-standing association with the global football body, having previously performed during festivities surrounding the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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