A full-circle moment as Nora Fatehi joins global stars on FIFA World Cup 2026 lineup
Dubai: For Nora Fatehi, being part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project is more than just another international gig.
The actor-performer says the experience represents a coming together of the many cultures that have shaped her journey—from her Moroccan roots and Canadian upbringing to the influence of India on her career.
Speaking about her FIFA World Cup anthem Siir Siir, created with music producer Sanjoy and French artist Vegedream, Fatehi described the track as one of her most personal projects to date.
"I wanted this song to feel global but still carry every part of who I am," Fatehi said, adding that she drew inspiration from her multicultural background while creating the track.
The performer, who is set to take the stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto, said one of the most meaningful aspects of the project was the strong Indian presence behind the scenes.
"What makes this even more special is the Indian representation involved in bringing the vision to life," she said, crediting the choreographer, dancers and styling team for helping shape the final product.
For Fatehi, whose career has largely been built in India despite being born and raised in Canada, the project also serves as an opportunity to showcase Eastern influences on a global platform.
She described the FIFA collaboration as a "full-circle moment" where artists, cultures and musical styles from different parts of the world come together through a shared love of music and sport.
The World Cup project places Fatehi alongside an international line-up that includes Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Elyanna, Vegedream and Sanjoy, while performers such as Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, Tyla, Future and Anitta are associated with the tournament's US programming.
The FIFA appearance marks another milestone in Fatehi's long-standing association with the global football body, having previously performed during festivities surrounding the Qatar World Cup in 2022.